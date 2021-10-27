Sean McVay Wants Rookie WR Tutu Atwell to Show an 'Increased Sense of Urgency'

The Los Angeles Rams selected wide receiver Tutu Atwell with the 57th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but up to this point, his contributions to the team throughout his rookie campaign have been fairly minor.

For a team that was already relatively deep at the skill positions, the Rams remained in stride to add yet another speedster to the pass-catching group in addition to signing veteran free agent DeSean Jackson this past offseason.

Atwell has seen just 10 offensive snaps this season as his primary role thus far has been returning punts and kicks. Meanwhile, even his role in serving as the deep man saw a decline last week against the Detroit Lions despite returner Jake funk being placed on injured reserve.

“I’d like to see him have a little bit more increased sense of urgency," McVay said of Atwell. "There's a lot of guys that are in front of him that I think are great veteran examples. He’s doing some good things, he’s working hard in practice. The return opportunities have been limited and then he’s really not playing at all at receiver for us, so think you’ve just got to be patient and he’s got to just work behind the scenes and when he does get his opportunity – whether it’s this week, next week, at some point – he’s got to be ready to go.”

Generally speaking, first and second-round picks are players that coaches expect to deliver production at some point in year one and Atwell falls into the category. Atwell currently sits with more fumbles than he has receptions, and based on McVay's latest comments, he wants more from the former Louisville wideout.

Atwell entered the league as an undersized player at the receiver position, but in taking him in the early portion of Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Rams clearly hoped that his speed could make up for what he lacks in physicality. As McVay showed some frustration from his top pick in last year's draft, there's still plenty of room for growth. It's just a matter of if and when Atwell will get those opportunities based on what he shows the coaching staff behind the scenes in practices.

Currently, it feels as if Atwell has lost some trust in the coaching staff after not seeing any opportunities as the return man in last week's game. Cooper Kupp and Ben Skowronek are players the team may rely on going forward in that role.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.