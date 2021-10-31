Rams at Texans Week 8 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
This week marks the third consecutive game the Los Angeles Rams are favored by over two touchdowns. While L.A. covered the substantial spread against the New York Giants, the following week against the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell's team was in it until the very end as the Rams won by nine points, falling short in covering the spread.
The Houston Texans have looked all out of whack on offense through the first seven games, and with quarterback Davis Mills receiving the start once again this week, it doesn't bode well for their chances to regain a new identity through the passing game.
Here's a final look at the betting odds for the Week 8 showdown between the Rams and Texans:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams at Texans Week 8
Point spread: Rams -16
Over/under point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Rams -1,205, Texans +750
Since the lines opened, the Rams were initially a 14.5-point favorite and the lines have moved to a 16-point favorite, indicating that regardless of the big spread, money has still remained coming in on the Rams.
The over/under point total has dropped one point, sitting at 46.5 points for the game. The Texans have scored just 10-plus points one time in the last five weeks so, in order to hit the over, the Rams offense will likely have to carry the load.
Kickoff for this Week 8 matchup between the Rams and Texans is set for Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside NRG Stadium.
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.