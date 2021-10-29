Rams & DeSean Jackson Agree to Seek Trade Ahead of Deadline

Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson could be on the move before the trade deadline comes to a close.

The Nov. 2 trade deadline continues to inch closer and while the Rams have already made one move trading linebacker Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos, they may be involved in yet another move.

As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the Rams have agreed to seek out a trade ahead of the deadline, moving the veteran pass-catcher to a new team.

Rams coach Sean McVay later confirmed the news, while adding "this is all very quickly developing, this is all stuff that we're working through."

Jackson has registered just eight receptions in seven games. However, when targeted, he's beaten teams deep, averaging 27.6 yards per catch.

The Rams signed Jackson to a $4.5 million contract as a free agent, which included $2.75 million in guaranteed money.

In seeing just 23% of the Rams' offensive snaps, Jackson presumably would like to be more involved in the offense and with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson all ahead of him on the depth chart, Jackson has voiced his concerns and will look for a new place to call home for the 2021 season.

If the Rams successfully find a trading partner, rookie Tutu Atwell will likely see a larger role in the receiving game as he may evolve into the team's deep threat following more snaps.

