Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams & DeSean Jackson Agree to Seek Trade Ahead of Deadline

    Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson could be on the move before the trade deadline comes to a close.
    Author:

    The Nov. 2 trade deadline continues to inch closer and while the Rams have already made one move trading linebacker Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos, they may be involved in yet another move.

    As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the Rams have agreed to seek out a trade ahead of the deadline, moving the veteran pass-catcher to a new team.

    Rams coach Sean McVay later confirmed the news, while adding "this is all very quickly developing, this is all stuff that we're working through."

    Jackson has registered just eight receptions in seven games. However, when targeted, he's beaten teams deep, averaging 27.6 yards per catch.

    The Rams signed Jackson to a $4.5 million contract as a free agent, which included $2.75 million in guaranteed money.

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0987
    Play

    Rams & DeSean Jackson Agree to Seek Trade Ahead of Deadline

    Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson could be on the move before the trade deadline comes to a close.

    58 seconds ago
    IMG-0983
    Play

    Kenny Young Trade Changes Rams' Defensive Landscape

    How does the Kenny Young trade change the Rams defense?

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0959
    Play

    Rams at Texans: WR Brandin Cooks Downplays Facing His Former Team

    Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is downplaying the event of facing the Rams, his former team in Week 8.

    2 hours ago

    In seeing just 23% of the Rams' offensive snaps, Jackson presumably would like to be more involved in the offense and with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson all ahead of him on the depth chart, Jackson has voiced his concerns and will look for a new place to call home for the 2021 season.

    If the Rams successfully find a trading partner, rookie Tutu Atwell will likely see a larger role in the receiving game as he may evolve into the team's deep threat following more snaps.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0987
    News

    Rams & DeSean Jackson Agree to Seek Trade Ahead of Deadline

    58 seconds ago
    IMG-0983
    News

    Kenny Young Trade Changes Rams' Defensive Landscape

    1 hour ago
    IMG-0959
    News

    Rams at Texans: WR Brandin Cooks Downplays Facing His Former Team

    2 hours ago
    IMG-0958
    News

    Rams Signal Confidence in Joe Noteboom if Needed to Step in at Left Tackle for Week 8

    4 hours ago
    IMG-0945
    News

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

    19 hours ago
    IMG-0953
    News

    Rams DC Raheem Morris Delivers Optimism for LB Ernest Jones' Expanded Role

    21 hours ago
    IMG-0946
    News

    Rams at Texans Week 8 Preview: L.A. Heads to the Lone Star State

    23 hours ago
    IMG-0942
    News

    Rams at Texans Week 8: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    Oct 28, 2021