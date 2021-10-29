Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 8 game against the Texans.

The Los Angeles Rams have been fairly healthy this season, but this week looks a bit different. From Wednesday to Friday, the Rams have had more players miss practice this week than any other week leading up to a game this season.

As for the Texans, they've had a long list of injuries but most players have been characterized by participating in a limited compacity.

Here's how the Rams and Texans stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report before the Week 8 matchup at NRG Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

OT Andrew Whitworth (knee)

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)

CB Jalen Ramsey (illness)

WR DeSean Jackson (rest)

Full participant (FP)

S Jordan Fuller (knee)

CB Robert Rochell (knee)

LB Terrell Lewis (ribs)

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (illness)

DT Aaron Donald (rest)

Game designation:

OUT: OT Andrew Whitworth, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, WR DeSean Jackson

QUESTIONABLE: S Jordan Fuller, CB Robert Rochell, CB Jalen Ramsey

Texans Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related)

TE Pharaoh Brown (thigh)

Limited participant (LP)

OL Justin Britt (knee)

LB Christian Kirksey (thumb)

OL Justin McCray (ankle)

DL Jaleel Johnson (back)

Full participant (FP)

RB Rex Burkhead (hip)

Game designation:

OUT: QB Deshaun Watson

QUESTIONABLE: OL Justin Britt, LB Christian Kirksey, OL Justin McCray, DL Jaleel Johnson, TE Pharaoh Brown

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.