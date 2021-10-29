Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

    The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 8 game against the Texans.
    The Los Angeles Rams have been fairly healthy this season, but this week looks a bit different. From Wednesday to Friday, the Rams have had more players miss practice this week than any other week leading up to a game this season. 

    As for the Texans, they've had a long list of injuries but most players have been characterized by participating in a limited compacity.

    Here's how the Rams and Texans stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report before the Week 8 matchup at NRG Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • OT Andrew Whitworth (knee)
    • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)
    • CB Jalen Ramsey (illness)
    • WR DeSean Jackson (rest)

    Full participant (FP)

    • S Jordan Fuller (knee)
    • CB Robert Rochell (knee)
    • LB Terrell Lewis (ribs)
    • OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (illness)
    • DT Aaron Donald (rest)

    Game designation:

    OUT: OT Andrew Whitworth, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, WR DeSean Jackson

    QUESTIONABLE: S Jordan Fuller, CB Robert Rochell, CB Jalen Ramsey

    Texans Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related)
    • TE Pharaoh Brown (thigh)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • OL Justin Britt (knee)
    • LB Christian Kirksey (thumb)
    • OL Justin McCray (ankle)
    • DL Jaleel Johnson (back)

    Full participant (FP)

    • RB Rex Burkhead (hip)

    Game designation:

    OUT: QB Deshaun Watson

    QUESTIONABLE: OL Justin Britt, LB Christian Kirksey, OL Justin McCray, DL Jaleel Johnson, TE Pharaoh Brown

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

