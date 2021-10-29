Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans
The Los Angeles Rams have been fairly healthy this season, but this week looks a bit different. From Wednesday to Friday, the Rams have had more players miss practice this week than any other week leading up to a game this season.
As for the Texans, they've had a long list of injuries but most players have been characterized by participating in a limited compacity.
Here's how the Rams and Texans stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report before the Week 8 matchup at NRG Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- OT Andrew Whitworth (knee)
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (illness)
- WR DeSean Jackson (rest)
Full participant (FP)
- S Jordan Fuller (knee)
- CB Robert Rochell (knee)
- LB Terrell Lewis (ribs)
- OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr. (illness)
- DT Aaron Donald (rest)
Game designation:
OUT: OT Andrew Whitworth, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, WR DeSean Jackson
QUESTIONABLE: S Jordan Fuller, CB Robert Rochell, CB Jalen Ramsey
Texans Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related)
- TE Pharaoh Brown (thigh)
Limited participant (LP)
- OL Justin Britt (knee)
- LB Christian Kirksey (thumb)
- OL Justin McCray (ankle)
- DL Jaleel Johnson (back)
Full participant (FP)
- RB Rex Burkhead (hip)
Game designation:
OUT: QB Deshaun Watson
QUESTIONABLE: OL Justin Britt, LB Christian Kirksey, OL Justin McCray, DL Jaleel Johnson, TE Pharaoh Brown
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.