Rams at Texans Week 8: 3 Bold Predictions

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams at Texans Week 8 matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans are at two different places in where the franchise sits entering Week 8. While the Rams look like a powerhouse atop the NFC, the Texans continue searching for ways to put themselves in the win column.

Here are three predictions ahead of the Rams and Texans' Week 8 contest at NRG Stadium:

Prediction No. 1: Cooper Kupp goes over 120 yards and two touchdowns

Kupp has performed at a historic pace through the first seven games, leading the NFL in receptions (56), receiving yards (809) and receiving touchdowns (9).

As Kupp currently sits on track to eclipse the single-season receiving yards record, I see his big-play performance breaking through against the Texans' secondary. I have Kupp down for 120 yards and two touchdowns, which would make it three weeks in a row he's reached that mark. This season Kupp has shown he's much more than just a slot receiver who does the bulk of his work over the middle of the field as he's becoming more of a downfield threat in recent weeks.

Prediction No. 2: Brandin Cooks delivers over 100 yards and one touchdown in revenge game

It's a revenge game for Cooks as he faces his former team, playing two seasons for the Rams from 2018-19.

Cooks is the No. 1 receiving option in Houston, and despite Davis Mills getting the start as a result of Tyrod Taylor suffering an injury, Cooks feels destined for a big day against his former club. Through seven weeks of play, Cooks has achieved 100-plus yards twice this season and his third may come Sunday against the Rams' secondary. I predict Cooks will register over 100 yards and one score against the Rams.

Prediction No. 3: Ernest Jones records eight tackles in first NFL start

Following the Rams trade of linebacker Kenny Young, the team will turn to rookie linebacker Ernest Jones for his first NFL start. In preseason action, Jones looked the part, showing signs of a potential "green dot" inside linebacker as defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said earlier this week.

I believe the Rams will put a lot on Jones' plate against the Texans in an effort to see how he responds to such a significant role. In doing so, I predict Jones will record at least eight tackles against the Texans' underachieving offense.

