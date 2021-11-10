Why the Rams Should Consider Pursuing WR Josh Reynolds Following Release From Titans

The Rams should reunite with former pass-catcher Josh Reynolds following his recent release from the Titans.

The Los Angeles Rams' need for a wide receiver became much direr this week. After releasing DeSean Jackson and losing Jacob Harris and Tutu Atwell for the remainder of the season due to injury, the team could use some reinforcements to their pass catcher group.

Behind Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson sits Ben Skowronek, the Rams' seventh-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. This season, Skowronek has contributed three catches for 30 yards, all coming in the Rams' blowout win over the Houston Texans. Ultimately, he's primarily been a special teamer throughout his rookie campaign.

The Rams also have J.J. Koski, who was called up from the practice squad last week as an option, but he has yet to log a reception in the NFL up to this point. Koski did however return a punt in last week's game against the Titans, serving as a special teams contributor.

Everything considered, the Rams are positioned to look outside the organization in an effort to improve the bottom half of their wide receiver group for depth purposes.

Odell Beckham Jr. remains the top free agent receiver, but the Rams aren't exactly positioned to hand him a salary that his talent will likely command. To fill the need on the depth chart, the Rams should strongly consider pursuing former Rams wide receiver, Josh Reynolds. The 26-year-old signed with the Tennessee Titans during the offseason, but after being a healthy scratch several times this season, Reynolds requested his release, which was granted earlier Tuesday afternoon, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Before signing with Tennessee, Reynolds spent the first four years of his career with the Rams. In 2020, he posted career highs in receptions (52) and yards (618). Last year, Reynolds operated strictly as the third wide receiver in the Rams offense. If Reynolds were to return to L.A., he would likely become the fourth option and in some cases, the third, alongside Van Jefferson, who's emerged this year in three-wide receiver sets.

Given his familiarity with the Rams, Reynolds' integration into the offense would be relatively seamless. While he would have to adjust to playing with quarterback Matthew Stafford, after playing catching passes from Jared Goff during his previous four seasons, it would be a rather smooth transition.

Speaking of Goff, the Lions also could be the team that stands in the way of a Reynolds-Rams reunion. Detroit – who is also a wide receiver needy team – owns the first priority waiver claim. With Goff's connection with his former receiver, the Lions could snake Reynolds before the Rams can claim him as L.A. sits 29th among the waiver order.

The Rams have $3.1 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, and Reynolds' remaining salary sits at $500K for the rest of the season, indicating a fairly cheap option who would serve two purposes – the depth at wide receiver and a possible solution for the Rams' kick and punt returns, being used as the deep man.

