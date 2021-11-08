Rams WR Jacob Harris Suffers Season-Ending ACL and MCL Injury | Team Tracker

The Rams suffered another season-ending injury to one of their pass-catchers.

Nov. 8: Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that wide receiver Jacob Harris suffered an ACL and MCL injury that will require surgery, ending his season.

McVay described the injury as a "freak accident."

Harris was expected to see more involvement in the offense following the recent shoulder injury to Tutu Atwell and departure of DeSean Jackson.

The Rams suffer yet another blow to the depth of their pass-catching unit as they now could be inclined to add reinforcements in the form of elevating someone from the practice squad or signing a free agent to bolster the bottom half of the wide receiver group.

Nov. 6: The Rams have activated cornerback Darious Williams off injured reserve, while also activating defensive back Antoine Brooks and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland up from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that the expectation for Williams was for him to return this weekend against the Titans. Williams has practiced all week, showing signs that he should be active for the first time in three weeks after recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined him.

The promotion of Brooks and Copeland will provide depth along the interior of the defensive line and the secondary, two positions that the Rams are relatively thin at.

Nov. 4: The Rams have signed wide receiver Brandon Powell and running back Mekhi Sargent to the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

Powell has spent time between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons. Most notably, Powell registered 12 grabs for 69 yards and two touchdowns last season during his time in Atlanta.

As for Sargent, he began the year with the Tennessee Titans, only being active for three games where he saw just two carries.

Powell and Sargent will consume spots on the practice squad in the event that the Rams need to elevate somebody internally ahead of a game. With Tutu Atwell having season-ending shoulder surgery and the recent departure of DeSean Jackson, acquiring more depth at wide receiver was an aspect the Rams needed to consider.

Nov. 2: The Rams have placed wide receiver Tutu Atwell and linebacker Travin Howard on injured reserve, and waived defensive end Jonah Williams, the team announced Tuesday.

Atwell will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, while Howard is dealing with a hamstring injury but should be back at some point this season as coach Sean McVay stated he'd be considered a short-term injured reserve candidate for his recovery.

Williams saw very few opportunities through eight weeks, registering just five total tackles in his stint with L.A.

Nov. 1: Rams rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 8 contest against the Texans and on Monday, coach Sean McVay gave an update on his status, saying Atwell will be placed on injured reserve as he'll undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Atwell was the Rams' second-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and while he hasn't contributed much to the team's receiving game, the former Louisville star has handled a bulk of the kick and punt return duties.

Through eight weeks, Atwell has averaged 17.4 yards on kick returns and 5.4 yards on punt returns.

Atwell's injury adds yet another offensive skill player to the long list of Rams on injured reserve, ending their season.

Oct. 29: The Rams will be without left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (pectoral) as both starters have been ruled out for Week 8 against the Texans, according to coach Sean McVay.

The Rams will turn to Joe Noteboom at left tackle, who started nine games last season when Whitworth was sidelined as a result of injury, and he held his own against top-tier pass-rushers.

As for Joseph-Day, the Rams will likely look to Greg Gaines to anchor the middle of the defensive line, who's registered 16 tackles and four quarterback hits this season.

With two starters down, the Rams will depend on their depth inside the trenches at the line of scrimmage.

Oct. 26: On Tuesday, the New York Giants signed safety J.R. Reed off the Rams practice squad, the Giants announced.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Reed, played in just one game for the Rams this season in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Reed began his NFL journey singing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie free agent last season. After Reed was waived prior to Week 1 of last season, he signed on with the Rams, being placed on their practice squad where he also saw limited game action, being activated for seven games in 2020.

While the Rams are fairly thin in their secondary, they'll be without a top practice squad option moving forward.

Oct. 23: The Rams have activated tight end Kendall Blanton from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

As a result of Johnny Mundt being placed on injured reserve, ending his season, the Rams were in need of perhaps another tight end option, and elevating Blanton from the practice squad will fulfill just that.

Blanton is a big-body pass-catcher at 6-foot-6, but his inexperience in the NFL may cause the Rams to proceed with caution before giving him various snaps. Blanton will presumably round out the tight end group that includes starter Tyler Higbee, Jacob Harris and Brycen Hopkins.

Oct. 20: The Rams have signed defensive back Grant Haley and tight end Jared Pinkney to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Haley spent his first two seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, starting 12 games throughout that span. Last season, however, he joined the New Orleans Saints and appeared in just one game.

As for Pinkney, he has yet to take a snap in the NFL following his college career at Vanderbilt. During his time in the college ranks, Pinkney recorded 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns across his final two years as a member of the Commodores.

As a result of defensive back Donte Deayon and running back Buddy Howell being signed to the active roster yesterday, adding Haley and Pinkney to the practice squad will consume the final two spots that remained available.

Oct. 19: The Rams have officially placed running back Jake Funk and tight end Johnny Mundt on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Defensive back Donte Deayon and running back Buddy Howell have been signed to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Funk and Mundt both suffered season-ending injuries that will require surgery in the Rams' Week 6 game against the Giants.

Deayon was called up from the practice squad last week and saw an extensive timeshare in the team's defensive snaps, playing well in his first game in such a significant role.

As for Howell, he'll serve as the No. 3 running back option while also providing contributions on special teams. This season, Howell has appeared in two games, both of which came on special teams during the contest against the Buccaneers and Cardinals.

Oct. 18: Rams tight end Johnny Mundt suffered a knee injury in the team's 38-11 win over the Giants in Week 6. Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the game, coach Sean McVay said Mundt’s injured knee “doesn’t look good right now,” meaning it could be a significant injury.

Currently, Mundt serves as the second-string tight end behind starter Tyler Higbee. If Mundt will be sidelined as a result of injury, rookie tight end Jacob Harris will likely fulfill the position as the backup to Higbee.

A further evaluation will presumably be done on Mundt relatively soon, providing more knowledge on the severity of the injury. However, based on McVay's prior comments, it appears Mundt could miss some time in the coming weeks.

Oct. 16: The Rams have activated cornerback Dont'e Deayon from the practice squad, the team announced. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Deayon was a “likely candidate” to be called up.

Deayon will likely serve as a depth option with Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell receiving the bulk of snaps. However, it would be wise for the team to pick certain spots in the game to get Deayon some snaps as this experience could go a long way for his development.

Deayon will be fourth in the pecking order among cornerbacks on the 53-man roster this week as the Rams are fairly thin at the position.

Oct. 15: Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that there's a possibility that they turn to the practice squad for secondary help ahead of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Giants and cornerback Dont'e Deayon is "a very likely candidate for that."

The Rams have been put in a bind with cornerback Darious Williams being placed on injured reserve following an ankle sprain. He'll miss at least three weeks as the rest of the Rams cornerbacks that include Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell will look to carry the load during his absence.

With just three cornerbacks on the 53-man roster, the Rams may need to call up an additional defensive back and McVay hinted that Deayon would be that guy.

Deayon has bounced around from the Giants and Rams since he broke into the league in 2016. However, he's primarily been stashed on practice squads, registering just 19 tackles in that span.

Oct. 14: According to a team spokesman, defensive tackle Aaron Donald banged up his knee in last week's game against the Seahawks and is experiencing swelling.

It came by a surprise when Donald was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice listed with a knee injury after he played a full snap share in Week 5, seeing 92% of the team's defensive snaps.

While Donald's injury will be one to follow leading up to the Rams' Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, a team spokesman said he is still expected to play.

Donald hasn't missed a game in his eight-year career as a result of injury and despite the swelling he's currently dealing with, the team expects him to be active on Sunday.

Oct. 12: The Rams have placed cornerback Darious Williams on injured reserve, while activating offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, the team announced Tuesday.

That means Williams will at least miss the next three games (Giants, Lions, Texans) upon being available for return. Williams suffered a sprained ankle in the Week 5 game in Seattle Thursday night. While coach Sean McVay described the injury as "mild," Williams will still miss an extended period of time.

As for Anchrum, he will now be available to serve as a potential swing guard/tackle if need be. The Rams offensive line has been solid over the first five weeks, but Anchrum will provide additional depth.

Oct. 11: Rams cornerback Darious Williams suffered an ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 contest against the Seahawks. On Monday, coach Sean McVay said that Williams could be placed on short-term injured reserve.

While no action has been made, McVay added that Williams won't be available this Sunday when the Rams take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

For players placed on short-term injured reserve, that means they'll miss at minimum three games. Wiliams, 28, has been a staple among the L.A. secondary, serving as a full-time starter the last two seasons. He's currently in the middle of a contract year as Williams will be an unrestricted free agent following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Oct. 8: Following the Rams' Thursday Night Football game against the Seahawks in Week 5, coach Sean McVay said Friday that cornerback Darious Williams suffered a sprained ankle. McVay noted the injury as "mild."

Williams was ruled out late in the fourth quarter after handling one of the outside cornerback spots, recording four tackles. The Rams have had their lumps in the road early on this season at cornerback, so ensuring that Williams can get over this injury and not let it linger on throughout the year will be critical.

If Williams can't play next week when the Rams take on the New York Giants, they'll presumably turn to the likes of David Long Jr. or Robert Rochell to fill the void.

Sept. 29: The Rams have designated outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum for return after starting the year on short-term injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Okoronkwo and Anchrum can be brought up to the active roster within the next 21 days.

Okoronkwo has an opportunity to see time rushing off the edge in wake of Justin Hollins' recent pectoral injury. Meanwhile, Anchrum will provide the Rams offensive line some additional depth as a potential swing tackle if need be.

Sept. 28: The Rams have placed outside linebacker Justin Hollins on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

This move comes a day after coach Sean McVay announced that Hollins would need surgery to repair his torn pec suffered on Sunday against the Buccaneers. McVay later added that he expects Hollins to miss eight to 10 weeks.

While the recovery process will not be a short one, it doesn't appear as if this is a season-ending blow.

Outside linebackers Terrell Lewis and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will be two players the Rams will turn to in place of Hollins' absence.

Sept. 27: On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay said that outside linebacker Justin Hollins will undergo surgery on his torn pec.

Hollins was removed from the Rams' Week 3 game against the Buccaneers late in the second half as a result of this injury. Hollins recorded two tackles against the Tampa Bay offense prior to suffering a notable blow that McVay said Monday is a substantial one. However, he didn't indicate it was going to be a season-long loss.

In three games, Hollins has registered 12 tackles, one forced fumble, two sacks and one quarterback hit.

In place of Hollins, the Rams will rely on options that include Terrell Lewis, Chris Garrett and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who's set to come off injured reserve this week.

Sept. 25: The Rams have activated running back Buddy Howell and defensive back Tyler Hall from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

Coach Sean McVay hinted at the idea of Howell being called up on Friday due to the uncertainty of running back Darrell Henderson's game status as he's a game-time decision, battling with a rib injury.

Howell has spent the last three seasons with the Houston Texans. Most recently, Howell registered 16 rushes for 64 yards as a member of the Houston backfield in 2020.

Meanwhile, Hall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, Hall did not record a defensive statistic in the Week 2 game.

Sept. 21: The Rams have signed running back Javian Hawkins to the practice squad, the team announced Monday. They've also terminated the contract of running back Otis Anderson.

Hawkins spent the 2021 preseason with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. He was currently a free agent prior to signing with the Rams.

In the college ranks, Hawkings attended Louisville where he rushed for 2,355 yards and 16 touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he caught 21 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown.

With the surplus of injuries to the Rams running back department, the addition of Hawkins gives them another rushing option to call up from the practice squad if need be.

Sept. 19: Rams outside linebacker Justin Lawler, who was just called up from the practice squad on Saturday, suffered a broken hand in the team's 27-24 victory, per coach Sean McVay.

Lawler was a standout in the preseason and has been on the practice squad to start the 2021 campaign. However, in the first two games, Lawler has been active against the Bears and Colts.

His timetable for return has yet to be announced.

Sept. 18: The Rams have activated linebackers Micah Kiser and Justin Lawler from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

Lawler was called up last week ahead of Week 1 but only saw six defensive snaps in the season opener.

Kiser, who started nine games for the Rams in 2020, will get an opportunity to prove his worth against the Colts.

Sept. 13: Coach Sean McVay said during his Monday availability that nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day suffered a knee injury on Sunday night. McVay added that Joseph-Day is expected to miss a day or two this week, but should be back in time to play against the Colts in Week 2.

Joseph-Day played 75 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps against Chicago — the eighth-most among Rams' defenders. He registered two tackles, one pressure and one hurry in Week 1, according to PFF.

Joseph-Day has been a constant starter for the Rams since 2019, and his efforts in anchoring the middle of the defensive line are crucial to the team's run defense. The Rams were gashed on the ground by the Bears' ground attack, allowing running back David Montgomery to go over 100 yards and one touchdown in the season opener.

Sept. 11: The Rams have activated defensive back Tyler Hall and linebacker Justin Lawler from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

The move comes a day ahead of the season opener where the Rams will face the Bears on Sunday Night Football. With the elevation of two players from the practice squad up to the 53-man roster, the assumption is that linebacker Chris Garrett is still not ready to be activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach Sean McVay said following Friday's practice that Lawler would be a candidate to get the call up.

Lawler was a bright spot in the preseason, showing flashes off the edge and getting his hands on opposing quarterbacks. Hall spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, suiting up for nine games in 2020.

Sept. 10: The Rams have activated offensive guard Coleman Shelton off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Shelton is a backup option for each of the three interior offensive line spots. He enters his third season with the Rams but has yet to start in a game.

With Shelton now activated, linebacker Chris Garrett is the only Rams player currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sept. 6: After defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson underwent a minor knee procedure on Aug. 26, Rams coach Sean McVay provided an update on Monday, stating he's on track to play against the Bears in the Week 1 opener.

McVay said a week and a half ago that Robinson would be sidelined for several weeks in part to his recovery period. However, it appears Robinson is making encouraging progress, giving him a real shot to play earlier than expected.

"He's on track to be able to go so that's the goal on Sunday," McVay said following practice. "We'll take it a day at a time with him."

Also, Rams wide receiver coach Eric Yarber and special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, who were removed from the team because of COVID -19 complications, were back at practice on Monday, per reports.

Sept. 2: Per the Rams, they've placed offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve. Linebacker Chris Garrett has been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Meanwhile, punter Johnny Hekker has been activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Anchrum and Okoronkwo will at least miss three games as they aren't eligible to be activated until Week 4. This will allow the Rams to add two players in their absence.

Hekker has been on the COVID-19/Reserve list since Aug. 21.

Players that are vaccinated are eligible to return after showing two negative tests within 24 hours apart. Players that are unvaccinated are required to be away from the team for a 10-day period and show a negative test prior to returning.

August 28: According to a report out of Denver, the Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis has been placed in COVID-19 protocol. Per the report, DeCamillis is vaccinated. Therefore, he can return to the team if he tests negative twice that are 24 hours apart.

The Rams will play their preseason finale without DeCamillis against the Broncos on Saturday, August 28 at 6:05 p.m. PT.

Dwayne Stukes, the Rams assistant special teams coach, will perhaps take upon the duties in place of DeCamillis.

DeCamillis has a background of 33 years of coaching experience. This is the first season in which DeCamillis is with the Rams.

August 26: Rams coach Sean McVay said defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson will have a minor knee procedure that will sideline him for several weeks.

Robinson was projected to see time in a starting role. Now, his time for the Week 1 opener will be put in jeopardy as the Rams prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12.

August 25: The Rams have waived long snapper Steven Wirtel, the team announced. The departure of Wirtel comes in a corresponding move to make room for the newly acquired running back Sony Michel.

Rosters are allowed just 80 players at this point in training camp, so the move allows for Michel to be added. General manager Les Snead said that Michel should report to the team by tonight.

August 25: The Rams are trading for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports, the deal is a "placeholder" until Los Angeles lands the fourth-round compensation selection from the John Johnson III departure. Johnson left Los Angeles for the Cleveland Browns this offseason and is expected to garner a fourth-round compensation in return.

August 24: The Rams have activated punter Corey Bojorquez from the COVID-19/Reserve List and waived/no recall tight end Kyle Markway, the team announced.

Bojorquez was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List prior to the Rams' second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend.

August 23: Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Darrell Henderson Jr. left practice early following an injury to his thumb and was unable to return.

I'm not sure,"McVay said after practice when asked about Henderson's status. "He got his thumb. Don't have any updates on that."

McVay stated he didn't know the severity of the injury. With injuries to Cam Akers and Raymond Calais already behind them, Henderson's thumb scare now marks the third injury to the running back room.

More context regarding the significance of the injury will presumably follow in the coming days.

August 23: The Rams have waived running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Paris Ford and quarterback Devlin Hodges.

Calais is able to revert to Injured Reserve once he clears waivers. The Rams' roster now sits at 81 players ahead of Tuesday's 80-man deadline cutdown. All rosters must be at 80 players by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

August 22: Rams coach Sean McVay said following Saturday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders that punter returner and running back Raymond Calais injured his foot/ankle and will undergo surgery.

August 21: The Rams have placed punters Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the COVID-19/Reserve list, the team announced.

The Rams will be without a punter in the team's second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Place kicker Matt Gay is expected to take over the punting duties in the meantime.

August 18: Rams coach Sean McVay says that rookie wide wide receiver Ben Skowronek will miss four to six weeks following surgery on his fractured forearm.

Skowronek suffered the injury to his forearm in the Rams' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

August 17: Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd left practice with trainers tending to his ankle. Rams coach Sean McVay also shared that wide receiver Trishton Jackson suffered a knee injury Saturday night, which led to a missed practice on Monday. Meanwhile, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and defensive end Eric Banks both missed practice with sore backs.

August 16: The Rams announced they've waived kicker Austin MacGinnis, linebacker Derrick Moncrief, offensive tackle Ryan Pope, defensive end Maximilian Roberts and defensive tackle George Silvanic.

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET until their 90-man roster must be cut down to 85 players.

August 12: Rams safety Nick Scott missed practice on Thursday and coach Sean McVay added context regarding his absence, stating that he expects Scott to miss a month.

Scott injured his knee but the Rams remain hopeful that he'll be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

August 11: The Rams have claimed offensive tackle Ryan Pope off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pope was signed by Arizona on August 4, before eventually releasing him on Tuesday. Most recently in 2020, Pope was a member of the Packers' practice squad.

August 10: The Rams released punter Brandon Wright and defensive back Jovan Grant, and signed defensive back Tyler Hall, the team announced.

August 10: Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) missed practice.

Meanwhile, cornerback Robert Rochell, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III returned to practice following their surgeries.

August 6: Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will be out 10-14 days after he had his appendix removed, according to the team.

August 4: Rams rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell was activated off the COVID-19/Reserve List.

Atwell sat out of the first 10 days of training camp, but has now been cleared to resume football activities. The Rams will slowly begin to ramp up the second-round rookie.

August 3: Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that x-rays were negative on quarterback Matthew Stafford's right thumb.

While that's encouraging news, McVay did say that Stafford has a contusion to his thumb.

August 2: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford bangs thumb on helmet during a pass in practice.

This is the same thumb that Stafford had surgically repaired this offseason. The severity of the injury is currently unknown according to coach Sean McVay.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.