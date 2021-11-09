SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 10?

How do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings entering Week 10?

The NFL trade deadline is behind us as the season sits at the halfway point. Last week included a flurry of upsets to some of the league's top teams, indicating an abundance of change in this week's rankings could be on the horizon.

Sports Illustrated released its power rankings Tuesday morning as they assess the results from the start of the season all the way up to Week 9.

Rams power rank: 3

Last week: Loss vs. Tennessee, 28-16

Next week: at 49ers

While the Rams sat as the top-ranked team last week, they've dropped three spots following a home loss to the Titans.

SI staff writer Conor Orr, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Rams:

"The Von Miller trade likely pushes the Rams over the edge. By design, this is a roster meant to win immediately and consistently. The Matt Stafford trade has been every bit the revelation we thought it could be, despite a sloppy, uncharacteristic performance on Sunday against the Titans. We'll look at this as an outlier for sure and we'll more than likely see this Rams team hosting a Super Bowl."

Orr notes the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Titans as an outlier situation in which they played an uncharacteristic game. As the season sits at the halfway point, Orr predicts the Rams will reach the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Orr's analysis of Miller suggests he should be the difference-maker that puts the Rams over the top. General manager Les Snead identified a player of great significance and despite the Rams' pass rush already being a strength, he was willing to double down at the position in order to acquire a player of Miller's caliber.

Miller is recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered while playing for the Broncos. In the meantime, the Rams still rank No. 1 in sacks, so as soon as Miller can take the field, his efforts should presumably take the pass rush to even greater heights.

The Rams will look to get back in the win column during their Week 10 tilt as they'll head to Santa Clara, CA for a primetime showing against the 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 15 inside Levi's Stadium as L.A. searches for their eighth victory of the season.

