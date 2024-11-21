Rams Veteran Sent Clear Message to the Eagles, NFL
The Los Angeles Rams will face off against one of the best offenses in the NFL in Week 12.
If the Rams win, it will send a message to the rest of the NFC -- the Rams are a real threat. The Rams have a tough remaining schedule, but with a win on Sunday, the confidence the team will have could loom large in making a playoff push.
The Rams have a young talented defense. But they have not faced an offense like the Eagles. The Eagles have elite weapons on offense. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith could all hit you with a big play at any given moment during a game.
The Rams defense will have their hands full containing the Eagles offense.
"We know they got playmakers everywhere but you know that is the challenge we love. That is the challenge you love on a Sunday Night Football is going up against those guys," said Rams cornerback Darious Williams. "Good quarterback. Good receivers. Good running back. But they are also a good defense, so we got a good little test coming. Time to prove ourselves Sunday Night. That is where film study comes in and just trusting coaches. Trusting in what they prepare for us and just going out there and letting it go."
The Rams had done well lately in run support. And that is one key to stopping the Eagles offensive attack.
"That is going to be big. So obviously, contain is one thing but you know it is not just those guys up front. You know as DBs [defensive backs] we got to do our job too. It is just not as defensive backs just guarding balls down the field. You know, we got to show up in the run game too."
The youth for the Rams could be the key for the Rams winning the game. They also pose a good matchup threat against the Eagles.
The Rams defense can afford to bend but not break against the Eagles. Holding the Eagles to field goals inside the red zone, will hold well for the Rams offense.
