Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Earn Huge Bounce Back Win
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) were able to return to a .500 record with a 28-22 win over the New England Patriots on the road, Sunday afternoon. It was an all-around team victory with impressive play on both sides of the ball, defining this season as a competitive one.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Rams' win on Sunday afternoon to bounce back from a disappointing loss at home last week with an explosive offensive performance and stout defensive play late in the game.
The leading story of this contest is the immediate fix of the Rams' offense from a week ago. After failing to score a touchdown last week and scoring just 15 points, they nearly double that total this week and score four touchdowns. All of their points against the Patriots came from touchdowns.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns in the win. It is the second time in the past four games that Stafford has thrown four touchdowns passes in one game, dating back to Week 8 against the Vikings.
Both elite receivers Puca Nacua and Cooper Kupp earned over 100 yards from Stafford. Nacua caught a touchdown with 123 yards on seven catches while Kupp had two scores with 106 yards on six catches. Both were stellar and needed a big week to get back on track.
Defensively, the Rams played well enough to get the win but still gave up a good chunk of points against the second-lowest scoring offense in the league coming into the game (16 ppg).
A clutch game-sealing interception from rookie Kamren Kinchens would put the game into victory formation for the Rams as Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was trying to lead his group to a late game-winning drive. The Rams stood tall all game, earning three sacks and two turnovers.
