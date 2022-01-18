Rams DC Raheem Morris Receives Interview Request for Head Coaching Job

Raheem Morris marks the third Rams assistant to receive an interview request for a head coaching job.

The Los Angeles Rams are no stranger to having their assistant coaches in high demand for head coaching vacancies across the league.

On Monday, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was requested to be interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job, according to the NFL Network's Peter Schrager.

Monday night's Wild Card Round matchup between the Rams and Cardinals saw one of the better defensive gameplans of the season from Morris' squad. The Rams held the Cardinals to 122 passing yards, 61 rushing yards and just 11 points to show for in lopsided L.A. victory.

Morris is in his first season as defensive coordinator with the Rams, where the unit finished the regular-season ranked 15th in points allowed per game (21.9).

Prior to Morris' move to L.A., he spent five years on the staff of the Atlanta Falcons, serving various positions but none more notable than the interim head coach throughout the second half of the 2020 season. The Falcons went 4-7 under Morris' watch following the team's firing of Dan Quinn.

He also consumed the head coaching role of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011, compiling a record of 17-31 in his three years at the helm. The Morris-led Bucs did not reach the playoffs during his three-year stint but did post a 10-6 season in 2010.

Morris is the second Rams assistant to be requested for the Vikings' head coaching job. Minnesota requested an interview with offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell last week, meaning the Vikings' intensive search will include each of the Rams' coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Rams running backs coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown has also been requested for the Miami Dolphins head coaching job.

