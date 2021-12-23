Rams at Vikings Week 16: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
After a winless month of November, the Los Angeles Rams have rallied off three consecutive wins in December, showing a glimpse of the form they displayed over the first two months of the season.
However, in Week 16 they’ll face the Vikings, a team who’s also won three straight contests entering Sunday's slate.
While the Rams still have a multitude of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they've gotten back all but two starters: tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller.
Monday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Adam Amin, color commentator Mark Schlereth and sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak on the call.
Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings
Season Records: Rams (10-4), Vikings (7-7)
The Rams take on the Vikings in Week 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
TV: FOX
Streaming: Fubo.tv
Radio: 93.1 JACK FM
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.