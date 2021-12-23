Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams at Vikings Week 16: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    The Rams take on the Vikings in Week 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
    Author:

    After a winless month of November, the Los Angeles Rams have rallied off three consecutive wins in December, showing a glimpse of the form they displayed over the first two months of the season.

    However, in Week 16 they’ll face the Vikings, a team who’s also won three straight contests entering Sunday's slate.

    While the Rams still have a multitude of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they've gotten back all but two starters: tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller.

    Monday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Adam Amin, color commentator Mark Schlereth and sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak on the call.

    Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, stream and listen live to the Week 16 showing.

    Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

    Season Records: Rams (10-4), Vikings (7-7)

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-1698
    Play

    Rams at Vikings Week 16: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    The Rams take on the Vikings in Week 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

    1 minute ago
    IMG_1697
    Play

    Rams at Vikings Week 16 Preview: L.A. Can Lock in Playoff Spot With a Win

    Previewing the storylines ahead of the Rams' Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.

    43 minutes ago
    IMG_1694
    Play

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings

    The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.

    16 hours ago

    Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT

    Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

    TV: FOX

    Streaming: Fubo.tv

    Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-1698
    News

    Rams at Vikings Week 16: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

    1 minute ago
    IMG_1697
    News

    Rams at Vikings Week 16 Preview: L.A. Can Lock in Playoff Spot With a Win

    43 minutes ago
    IMG_1694
    News

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings

    16 hours ago
    IMG_1682
    News

    Sony Michel’s Emergence Gives Rams Offense a Physical Tone Down the Stretch

    21 hours ago
    IMG_1683
    News

    Rams’ Pass Rush Surges, Containing Russell Wilson in 20-10 Win

    21 hours ago
    IMG-1397
    News

    SI Power Rankings: Rams Slide in Week 16 Despite Riding 3-Game Win Streak

    Dec 22, 2021
    IMG_1681
    News

    5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 15 Win Over Seahawks

    Dec 22, 2021
    IMG-1678
    News

    Rams' Second Half Adjustments Propel Team to Victory Over Seahawks, 20-10

    Dec 22, 2021