Rams at Vikings Week 16: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

The Rams take on the Vikings in Week 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

After a winless month of November, the Los Angeles Rams have rallied off three consecutive wins in December, showing a glimpse of the form they displayed over the first two months of the season.

However, in Week 16 they’ll face the Vikings, a team who’s also won three straight contests entering Sunday's slate.

While the Rams still have a multitude of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, they've gotten back all but two starters: tight end Tyler Higbee and safety Jordan Fuller.

Monday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Adam Amin, color commentator Mark Schlereth and sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak on the call.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, stream and listen live to the Week 16 showing.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

Season Records: Rams (10-4), Vikings (7-7)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.