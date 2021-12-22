5 Takeaways From the Rams' Week 15 Win Over Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams won their third consecutive game on Tuesday night with a 20-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

After a slow start, the Rams' second-half resurgence was the helping hand they needed to pull away, while Seattle struggled to find any rhythm on offense.

Here are five key takeaways from the Rams' Week 15 win over the Seahawks:

1. Sony Michel seizes his opportunity for the third consecutive week, making the case to be the starter moving forward

For the third week in a row, Michel served as the Rams' starting running back. The only difference this week was the fact that Darrell Hendrson Jr. was active, yet Michel handled the bulk of the carries. Michel was brilliant in Week 15, exhibiting a physical running style that prompted him to achieve 115 all-purpose yards. Michel averaged over 5 yards per carry, wearing down the Seattle defense with his ground and pound attack. In two of the last three weeks, Michel has gone over 100 yards, making the case he should remain consuming the majority of the touches as the Rams' starter down the stretch of the season.

2. Rams exemplify toughness in overcoming the most hectic week with a victory over a divisional rival

The Rams week of preparation leading into Tuesday night's game was everything but normal. The Rams closed their training facility for four days this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak the team was faced with. At one point they were up to 29 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making the game status of many up in the air. Ultimately, the Rams were able to hold two walkthrough practices ahead of Tuesday but they still were left taking the field without three starters: right tackle Rob Havenstein, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee. Despite a hectic week, the Rams went on to record 332 yards of total offense, including two touchdowns and two field goals to pair with the defensive effort that held the Seahawks to 10 points, earning the Rams their 10 victory of the season.

3. Matthew Stafford continues his ascend in December

After a month of November in which Stafford threw five touchdowns on the tail of three losing efforts, he's turned the page through the first three weeks of December. Stafford has gone 3-0 since snapping the Rams' losing streak in Week 13. Over the last three games, Stafford has thrown eight touchdowns to just one interception. Against the Seahawks in Week 15, Stafford completed 21 of 29 attempts for 244 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Rams will continue to go as far as Stafford's arm takes them, and he's trending in the right direction as playoff implications ramp up down the final weeks of the season.

4. Rams defense held Russell Wilson in check

For the second time this season, the Rams held the Seahawks to under 20 points. The Rams' pass rush delivered pressure on Wilson early and often, sacking him three times on six quarterback hits. As a result, the pass rush assisted the secondary into a great position that aided tight coverage as Wilson was forced to get the ball out quickly. The Rams' pass defense broke up six passes in coverage and was ultimately capped off by a Taylor Rapp interception – his third of the year. Wilson was held to completing 17 of 31 passes for 156 yards.

5. Rams' offensive line was hit and miss

The Rams were faced with playing without right tackle Rob Havenstein and swing tackle Joe Noteboom, as both remained on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That meant Bobby Evans would get the start and the Seahawks did everything in their power to exploit his efforts. Seattle logged four sacks on Stafford with three of them coming from Carlos Dunlap. The Seahawks also registered seven tackles for loss, giving the Rams all they could handle in getting into the backfield.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.