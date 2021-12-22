Sony Michel’s Emergence Gives Rams Offense a Physical Tone Down the Stretch

The emergence of Sony Michel has been a breath of fresh air for the Rams offense.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have been a record-breaking duo this season but have also made the offense extremely pass-reliant. But after Darrell Henderson Jr. missed multiple games with a quad injury, Sony Michel stepped in as the lead back.

In the first two games with Henderson sidelined, Michel played a significant role in the Rams' offense. His 24-carry, 121-yard outing in the team’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was the first that a Rams running back had rushed for over 100 yards this season. He followed that performance with a 79-yard game in the win against the Cardinals.

With Henderson's return this week, the backfield looked like a murky situation. Would coach Sean McVay continue to ride the hot hand in Michel, or would he turn back to his starter for the first 10 games of the season? The answer was decidedly Michel, who had 20 total touches, which he turned into 115 total yards on 73% of the snaps. Meanwhile, Henderson had eight touches for 27 yards on just 27% of the Rams’ offensive snaps — by far the lowest total of his season.

Michel flashed his physical run style against the Seahawks while also ripping off a 39-yard run, the longest of the night. McVay, after the game, seemed pleased with the way Michel was able to control the ball through power running.

"I think he's really brought a toughness to our offense,” McVay said.

It certainly seems that Michel has pushed himself into a prominent starting role after being an afterthought to start the season in which he was brought aboard for depth purposes.

The former lead back in New England, Michel could provide valuable experience as the Rams look towards the postseason. Michel was the starting running back on the 2018 Patriots, who knocked out the Jared Goff-led Rams in the Super Bowl.

Here are Michel's stat lines from the Patriots' three playoff games:

vs. L.A. Chargers: 24 carries, 129 yards and three touchdowns

at Kansas City: 29 carries, 113 yards and two touchdowns

vs. L.A. Rams: 18 carries, 94 yards and one touchdown

Michel's 2018 playoff stats are quite notable. His 336 yards in a single postseason ranks tied for the 14th all-time in NFL history. Michel's experience in the postseason is unmatched by any of the Rams' offensive weapons. His physical running style could be crucial to a deep run in the postseason. With an outdoor game at frigid Lambeau Field looking like a potential matchup for the Rams, Michel's physical running style could become the blueprint for the Rams in cold-weather games.

Having two quality running backs should also help the Rams in the postseason. Michel's constant physical nature of running should wear down defensive lines and linebackers as the game goes on. Henderson can flash big-play ability and pull off chunks yards in bulk, but as it sits here right now, Michel appears to be the lead back moving forward.

The emergence of Michel in the Rams offense has been a welcome surprise for a somewhat one-dimensional offense. His playoff success, combined with his physical running style, will be a focal point of the Rams offense down the stretch run and into the playoffs.

More from Ram Digest:

Connor is a writer for Ram Digest, covering all things Rams. Follow Connor (@Connorobrien4) and Ram Digest (@RamDigestSI) on Twitter for more coverage.