Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 16 vs. Vikings

The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.

The Los Angeles Rams enter Wednesday coming off a winning effort on Tuesday night over the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, the team did not hold practice, as the first edition to the injury report is an estimation on the Rams side of things.

As for the Vikings, they held a walkthrough practice in which six players were either listed as limited or a non-participant, including four starters.

Here's how the Rams and Vikings stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the Week 16 matchup inside U.S. Bank Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Limited Participant (LP)

DL Greg Gaines (ankle)

DL A'Shawn Robinson (bicep)

LB Jamir Jones (ankle)

Vikings Injury Report

Did Not Participant (FP)

C Mason Cole (elbow)

Limited Participant (LP)

QB Kirk Cousins (rib)

LB Eric Hendricks (back)

WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

FB CJ Ham (hamstring)

RB Alexander Mattison (NIR)

Full Participant (FP)

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)

