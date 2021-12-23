Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 16 vs. Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams enter Wednesday coming off a winning effort on Tuesday night over the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, the team did not hold practice, as the first edition to the injury report is an estimation on the Rams side of things.
As for the Vikings, they held a walkthrough practice in which six players were either listed as limited or a non-participant, including four starters.
Here's how the Rams and Vikings stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the Week 16 matchup inside U.S. Bank Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Limited Participant (LP)
- DL Greg Gaines (ankle)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (bicep)
- LB Jamir Jones (ankle)
Vikings Injury Report
Did Not Participant (FP)
- C Mason Cole (elbow)
The Rams have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.
Limited Participant (LP)
- QB Kirk Cousins (rib)
- LB Eric Hendricks (back)
- WR Adam Thielen (ankle)
- FB CJ Ham (hamstring)
- RB Alexander Mattison (NIR)
Full Participant (FP)
- RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder)
