Rams News: Where Matthew Stafford Ranks in Preseason MVP Betting Odds
Fresh off netting his second-ever Pro Bowl appearance in 2023 (and first in L.A.), 36-year-old Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has emerged as a top candidate for NFL MVP honors.
Per the betting experts at DraftKings, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Georgia product has been awarded the 15th overall best odds of claiming the league MVP in 2024 (+3000). On the verge of his 16th season, the 2022 Super Bowl champ still remains a killer game manager with a dynamic arm. He's not in the top tier of favorites, almost all of whom are fellow quarterbacks.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's led his squad to championships across three of the last four seasons (while winning Super Bowl MVP honors in each) and has claimed two regular season MVP awards already, is DrafKings' odds-on favorite to win it all (+600), with Buffalo Bills signal caller Josh Allen (+800), Cincinnatti Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+900), San Francisco 49ers star C.J Stroud, and last year's winner, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+1000) round out the top five.
Stafford enjoyed a spectacular individual season in 2023. He passed for 3,965 total yards (the 11th-most in the NFL last year) and 24 touchdowns (tied for 11th-most) against 11 picks, while notching a 63.5 quarterback rating (sixth-best), while guiding the club to a 10-7 record and a Wild Card Round berth.
