3 Project Quarterbacks The Rams Could See Potential In

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears that 2025 will not be the last season for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as Stafford is playing at a career-best level while stating his body feels good.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) acknowledges the crowd and walks off the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With some time before Stafford says goodbye, here are three project quarterbacks that could lead the franchise into a new era if they develop.

1. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

If this were a few months ago, Sellers would be a shoe in for being a first round pick instead of a project quarterback but for a variety of reasons, Sellers has gone from a consensuc top 15 pick to a top 50 selection.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

While the NFL talent is there as is the character, concerns regarding Sellers' ability to make sound decisions under pressure remain prevelant. Despite all that, I still see Sellers going in the first but the late first and if the Rams are sitting there on draft day one and Sellers drops into the twenties, this is a player to go and get. There's nothing that says he's uncoachable and considering his character, the Rams are a perfect place to slowly develop his unique skill set.

2. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

There is zero reason to believe Diego Pavia will succeed in the NFL. There was also zero reason to believe Pavia could be an FBS starting quarterback and he's on the verge of being a Heisman finalist. There was zero reason to believe he would find success at Vanderbilt and New Mexico State, yet he turned both programs into winners.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates after the team’s win against Kentucky at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is it that much of a leap in logic to say that if Pavia is provided a place to learn under one of the best offensive coaches/ systems in the NFL, with a team that has a phenomenal defense, especially on a rookie deal that could keep the core of the team home, he wouldn't be able to succeed.

If Pavia falls, it's worth the gamble.

3. Anthony Colandrea, UNLV

There's no guarantee Colandrea even enters the draft this year so he may be one to watch for the future but there are times in which Colandrea flashes NFL talent. His arm talent is unreal and he's very mobile.

Nov 21, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) makes a pass as Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive lineman Luther McCoy (52) attempts to deflect the attempt during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Colandrea might be Jaxson Dart-lite but he knows how to get the ball out quickly and has found a permanent home in Las Vegas.

