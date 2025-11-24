3 Project Quarterbacks The Rams Could See Potential In
In this story:
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears that 2025 will not be the last season for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as Stafford is playing at a career-best level while stating his body feels good.
With some time before Stafford says goodbye, here are three project quarterbacks that could lead the franchise into a new era if they develop.
1. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
If this were a few months ago, Sellers would be a shoe in for being a first round pick instead of a project quarterback but for a variety of reasons, Sellers has gone from a consensuc top 15 pick to a top 50 selection.
While the NFL talent is there as is the character, concerns regarding Sellers' ability to make sound decisions under pressure remain prevelant. Despite all that, I still see Sellers going in the first but the late first and if the Rams are sitting there on draft day one and Sellers drops into the twenties, this is a player to go and get. There's nothing that says he's uncoachable and considering his character, the Rams are a perfect place to slowly develop his unique skill set.
2. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
There is zero reason to believe Diego Pavia will succeed in the NFL. There was also zero reason to believe Pavia could be an FBS starting quarterback and he's on the verge of being a Heisman finalist. There was zero reason to believe he would find success at Vanderbilt and New Mexico State, yet he turned both programs into winners.
Is it that much of a leap in logic to say that if Pavia is provided a place to learn under one of the best offensive coaches/ systems in the NFL, with a team that has a phenomenal defense, especially on a rookie deal that could keep the core of the team home, he wouldn't be able to succeed.
If Pavia falls, it's worth the gamble.
3. Anthony Colandrea, UNLV
There's no guarantee Colandrea even enters the draft this year so he may be one to watch for the future but there are times in which Colandrea flashes NFL talent. His arm talent is unreal and he's very mobile.
Colandrea might be Jaxson Dart-lite but he knows how to get the ball out quickly and has found a permanent home in Las Vegas.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.