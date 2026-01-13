Why Matthew Stafford vs. Caleb Williams Is Battle Between Past and Future

Some thought this could be an NFC Championship battle, but we're getting it a week early in the divisional round as the Los Angeles Rams will travel to the "Windy City" to take on the Chicago Bears with a spot in the NFC title game on the line.

Both teams have had unique paths to today, with the Rams playing in the toughest division in football and settling for the No. 5 seed, while the Bears have had a significant turnaround and deep playoff advancement under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. Both are great teams with hurtful flaws, but have two quarterbacks who have led them to these moments.

This game pits two elite, franchise quarterbacks against each other, with one being the clear and present MVP favorite. In contrast, the other has made tremendous progress in his playmaking ability, positioning himself as a superstar in the making. Welcome to the duel of Matthew Stafford versus Caleb Williams.

The noob and the vet, NFL-style

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If you know of the trailer or TV spot for Modern Warfare III, you'll remember the Noob and the Vet. The latter shows how it's done, while the Noob continues to make mistakes, but as he grows, he moves in battle and showcases his potential. That is what we're seeing in real time in the NFL between Stafford and Williams.

Stafford has arguably been the best-performing and most valuable quarterback in the NFL this season, on his way to receiving his first MVP trophy in his 17th season. Williams, on the other hand, struggles as a rookie and for a sizeable chunk of the regular season. However, he has quickly grown into a quarterback who the team can win games because of his incredible gifts and physical abilities

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams can learn a lot from Stafford, especially in this matchup, especially for how to play the position with consistency, patience in the pocket, and the reminder that the checkdown is always available. So far, it has been evident that the second-year quarterback is becoming a star, has grown and matured significantly in his playing ability, and the Bears have thrived because of it.

When we're talking about legacies and future ones, let's take that Stafford's is already set in stone. He is likely to be a future Hall of Fame quarterback, while Williams is just starting his career in comparison to Williams. A loss for Stafford would be less significant to his reputation than Williams, though I think we're going to see the latter in the postseason a lot over the years.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stafford is on the tail end of his career, with a real possibility that this could be his last ultra-productive and impactful season before Father Time eventually catches up. Take advantage of this weekend with appreciation and joyfulness around two incredibly talented signal-callers going toe-to-toe with everything on the line.

