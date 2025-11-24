Rams Matthew Stafford Talks MVP Performance Against Buccaneers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. Following the contest, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, along with several of their teammates
Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference
Earlier in the week, Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters about Tampa Bay and how the Rams are adjusting to some of the losses they've sustained.
Q: What are the challenges you've seen from the Buccaneers defense?
“It's a [Buccaneers Head Coach] Todd Bowles defense," stated Stafford. "I think they're really well-coached and they do a really nice job. He’s been doing it for a long time. He understands what he wants to do and how he wants to attack offenses. I think their front is big and physical. A couple guys on the edge that are rushing the passer at a high clip."
"Their backer has been doing it for a while, [Outside Linebacker] Lavonte [David] has. They are really smart backend when you look at it, they do a lot of different stuff. They ask them to do a lot of different stuff and I think they do a really nice job on the backend mixing up looks on you and making it difficult on the quarterback and being aggressive in nature.”
Q: What steps are needed for the offense to move forward with OL Rob Havenstein and TE Tyler Higbee being placed on injury reserve?
“It's obviously unfortunate for those guys. They're such great players, good guys in our locker room and leaders. That's tough, but it's next man up. It's the NFL. That’s what we have to do. We understand that's part of the game. It's the part of the game that we all dislike but we’re going to have to move forward with the guys that we do have available."
"From the tight end standpoint, a lot of those guys have gotten a ton of experience already so I feel good there. Then [Offensive Lineman] Warren's [McClendon Jr.] played a decent amount of snaps this year as well. Both of those guys are obviously big-time leaders and catalysts on our team and our offense, but we’ll move forward with the guys that we have. Hopefully those guys can heal up and be ready to go at some point.”
