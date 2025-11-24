Matthew Stafford Cements MVP Candidacy as Rams Bully Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday Night action from SoFi Stadium. With the Philadelphia Eagles losing earlier in the day, a win would give the Rams the number one seed in the NFC.
The Rams also set an franchise attendance record this week, breaking the one they set last week.
First Half
First Quarter
The Buccaneers would get the ball first, using no huddle to convert on third and short situations. The Buccaneers, looking to get moving, felt they had put the Rams on the back foot, and thus chose to test Cobie Durant deep with Emeka Egbuka.
Not only did Durant do his job perfectly, forcing the pass breakup, Emmanuel Forbes raced from across the field to help. The ball hit the turf in the end zone and the Buccaneers would have to punt. Kyren Williams, in emergency service for Xavier Smith (who was ruled out before kickoff), would call for fair catch, setting up the Rams' first drive of the game.
Tampa Bay chose to secure the line of scrimmage, allowing Matthew Stafford to play point guard as he hit Davante Adams, Colby Parkinson, and Puka Nacua to get into scoring range. Despite the success hitting targets downfield, Sean McVay switched up his tactics, reducing Stafford's protection and then calling a screen. It failed badly with the Rams getting tackled behind the line of scrimmage.
McVay moved Kyren Williams back in as a protector, Stafford hit Nacua on third and 19 to enter the red zone, Parkinson took the ball to the one before Adams scored the game's opening touchdown on another goal line fade. On the drive, Adams moved to 16th all-time in NFL receptions and secured his eighth red zone touchdown in the last five games.
On the following drive, it appeared that Durant was going to be on one throughout the game. Durant would snuff out a screen pass to Emeka Egbuka, smacking Egbuka behind the line of scrimmage before recording one of the wildest pick six's in recent memory.
On a pass to a wide open Cade Otton, Otton could not corral the ball, tipping it up in the air. Durant sprinted towards Otton, placing his hands on the ball, stripping it from Otton who never secured possession, with him taking the ball to the crib.
On the night they honored Aaron Donald, on the night they stormed into battle without Quentin Lake, the Rams made it clear. Any ball that goes airborne is theirs. On the Buccaneers' next drive, the Rams attacked, forcing two pass breakups before Kobie Turner sacked Baker Mayfield on third down.
Second Quarter
Stafford went back to being a ball distributor and McVay was not going to change the recipe, instead opting to add complementary flavors to their standard dishing of the football. Blake Corum, Konata Mumpfield, and Davis Allen got involved on the drive.
At 12:24 in the second quarter, Stafford would throw his first incompletion of the game. Stafford started the game 12-12. Stafford would then hit Parkinson on another tight end screen to enter the red zone before Corum took the ball to the five yard line.
However, McVay tried to use oil as a butter substitute and failed. He called another goal-line fade, this time to Nacua and it went incomplete. McVay would dial up play action that also went nowhere until McVay went right to his bread and butter with Stafford finding Colby Parkinson for the Rams' third touchdown of the game via his patented no-look pass.
Stafford's second passing score sent Rams fans into hysterics and they were chanting MVP after the play.
McVay tested out his formula and got his answer. Do the expected as the Buccaneers can't stop it.
Once the Buccaneers got the ball, Mayfield struggled to do anything as the Rams had everything covered up, forcing Mayfield to go to his run and gun style to pick up a single first down. Mayfield would slowly gain yards but would pay for it every single time.
The Buccaneers would advance into the red zone via runs by Sean Tucker and Rachaad White, before the Rams were finally tested. On an end around to the speedy Tez Johnson, Johnson appeared to have the space and the blockers to score before Kam Curl came up with a strong open space tackle. It wouldn't matter as Mayfield would find Johnson via the pass for Tampa Bay's first score of the game.
Matthew Stafford knew he needed to be excellent in this moment and in four plays, he put the Rams in the end zone. Stafford hit Jordan Whittington, Puka Nacua, Konata Mumpfield, and Davante Adams to secure his third passing score of the game. It would be Adams' second touchdown of the contest.
The Rams would then force a three and out except on their own 28 yard line, the Buccaneers offense didn't leave the field. They went for it, Emmanuel Forbes broke up the pass and the Rams started their next drive eight yards away from the red zone.
In a repeat of last week, the Rams offense appears only able to score touchdowns when forced to go a distance. Despite solid field position, the Rams went three and out but Harrison Mevis did record his first career NFL field goal in his first ever attempt.
The Buccaneers would have under a minute to move the football. The Rams' defense would not fall asleep at the wheel as they didn't allow them to cross midfield.
On the drive, Jared Verse set a new career high in single season sacks while Emmanuel Forbes recorded his third career interception with the franchise. He had two with Washington.
Second Half
Third Quarter
Things went from bad to worse for Tampa Bay as Baker Mayfield was declared doubtful to return with a shoulder injury. The Rams did start with the ball and went nowhere, randomly going for it on fourth down at the Tampa 40 and failing to convert.
The Buccaneers would insert Teddy Bridgewater into the game and despite favorable field position, they struggled to move the ball. While they would eventually move into the red zone after Bridgewater was able to connect with quick passes, the Rams shut them down with Turner securing his second sack of the game on fourth down.
The Rams would eventually stall out and punt as reports came out that Mayfield would miss the remainder of the contest. The Buccaneers would go three and out.
The Rams would end another sloppy third quarter without any points scored on offense. They also surrendered zero points on defense.
Fourth Quarter
The Rams would add another field goal while Jared Verse secured his second sack of the night.
Both sides would run out the clock as the Rams win 34-7. They now own the number one seed in the NFC.
Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE