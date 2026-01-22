Rams' Matthew Stafford Shares First Thoughts on Seahawks Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams began their first major step towards the NFC Championship with their Wednesday practice, continuing to ramp up preparations for their hotly anticipated contest with the Seattle Seahawks.

Before practice, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Davante Adams spoke to the media from the team facility, touching on a variety of topics coming off their win against the Chicago Bears and their opponent that awaits in the Pacific Northwest.

Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below

Stafford Reflects on Seattle

During his presser, Stafford was asked about his previous trips to Seattle and if he remembers anything specifically.

“I feel like I played solid the first time we played there," stated Stafford. "It was a Thursday night game I believe. We did a nice job and came away with the win there. I was out the next year. Then the one where [Former Rams and current 49ers Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson] ‘D-Rob’ ended it on the walk-off in overtime, which was a great play. Then this past time, we lost."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"We didn't play as up to our standard in some areas and we had chances to finish that game and didn't. It's always a great environment. Their fans do a great job. It's a big test playing against their team. We look forward to the opportunity. We're present and understanding what this one means but at the same time, just attacking it like every other week.”

Stafford Takes His Second Championship Game in Stride

Stafford was asked if this week was different, considering the victor goes to the Super Bowl. Stafford stated that it wasn't wasn't and it's in his consistent preparation that drives his success under pressure.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“Not to me," stated Stafford. "To be honest with you, I'm just taking it as I normally do. How do I prepare to go have a great walkthrough practice here on Wednesday and then go home, do what I do before Thursday practice and get ready to go for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, it’s all the same. We're not immune to understanding the circumstances and what the game means to the outside world and whether or not we get to continue to keep playing football or not. From a daily standpoint, we operate as normal and get ready to play.”

