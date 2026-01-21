Matthew Stafford's Hall of Fame Candidacy Is Called Into Question

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams look to advance to their third Super Bowl under Sean McVay and they look to win their second title with Matthew Stafford but outside of a trip to the big game, one analysis says Stafford is playing for his legacy.

Jones' Take

During an episode of The Right Time W/ Bomani Jones, Jones stated that unless the Rams win a championship this season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't belong in the Hall of Fame.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball to running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"I'm gonna just say this right now, the Rams don't win the Super Bowl, shut this hall of fame thing up," stated Jones. "He's the new Josh Allen. Josh Allen had the, I mean, right? He was dealing with that. Now it's the least scrutinized number one overall pick in the history of number one all overall pick quarterbacks. You have the best two receivers, one two in the league, where one guy led the league in catches, in yards, and the other one led the league in touchdowns.

Is There Any Validity to Jones Take?

No. In fact, Jones argument virtually guarantees Stafford's spot in the Hall of Fame because Josh Allen is also going into the Hall of Fame and does not have the team success that Stafford has garnered.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the Buffalo Bills training camp Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2024 at St. John Fisher University. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones implies that the Rams should win the Super Bowl because they are the best team left in the NFL and if they don't, it would be reminiscent of Allen and his Buffalo Bills falling short every season. What Jones fails to address is that Stafford has not only played in a Super Bowl, he's won one.

So thus, how could Stafford be the next Josh Allen when he's already accomplished the only glaring hole in Allen's illustrious resume...over four years ago.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On top of that, the narrative about Stafford having the top two wide receivers in the NFL is false and simply stat watching because anyone who has watched this game knows that while Puka Nacua is one of the top two receivers in football, the other is Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Where Jones' already failing argument starts to fall apart more is when he brings up Stafford and the expectations of being the number one pick. Jones mentions how Stafford is the least scrutinized number one pick while failing to mention that Stafford replaced Jared Goff, another first overall pick, and then took the same team Goff had to a place they have never gone to during his tenure. That's winning the Super Bowl.

So What Does This All Mean?

It means three arguments were put up for why Stafford doesn't belong in the Hall of Fame by a notable member of sports media, and those arguments hold no weight. It's an increasing trend that has emerged to deny Stafford the MVP and now the Hall of Fame. While the MVP debate is an actual debate, when looking at Stafford's body of work, it was this season that locked up his place in Canton, Ohio.

