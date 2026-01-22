Rams' Sean McVay Makes First Statements on NFC Championship Game

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams began their first major step towards the NFC Championship with their Wednesday practice, continuing to ramp up preparations for their hotly anticipated contest with the Seattle Seahawks.

Before practice, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Davante Adams spoke to the media from the team facility, touching on a variety of topics coming off their win against the Chicago Bears and their opponent that awaits in the Pacific Northwest.

Watch Sean McVay's Press Conferece Below

McVay Details Lessons From Previous NFC Championship Games

During his presser, McVay spoke about the lessons he learned from his NFC Championship Game victories during the 2018 and 2021 season.

“I would say this, I definitely don't know how to make luck go my way. If you have an answer to that, let me know. I'd love to hear that. I think what we've tried to do a really good job of is controlling the things that we can control and having the wisdom and perspective. Let's lean into the things that give us the best opportunity to have successful outcomes. Let's spend our physical, emotional and mental energy on the things that we can control and not waste our time on the things that we can't. Like I was telling you guys, it was really fortunate the weather died down."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"[Kicker] Harrison Mevis is as calm as it gets, but that was the football God smiling on us for the 42-yarder to be able to end the game. My favorite memories are the shared experiences after you achieve a goal. There are a lot of moments within those games. One that comes to mind in the NFC Championship a couple years ago, Aaron [Donald] being able to force that and then ‘T’ [Travin] Howard makes the pick. I thought we'd go down 10 in that game and the resolve and the ability to stay present. We had to come from behind. Everybody had a hand in being able to get that done. What I remember the most is the enjoyment of doing something special with people that you care about and the relationships that are built in the midst of the journey."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"I think what you try to do a much better job of is enjoying the journey. I don't know that I always did that. Sometimes you look back and you're like, I really wish I would've taken that in and understood what a blessing it is to even be in these opportunities. You lean into it and try to have the right vibe. Those are the things that you remember is the [Andrew] Whitworth and Matthew. I remember those guys hugging and I get in there and they drill and scratch my nose afterwards. I couldn't have cared less where normally I'd be like, ‘What the hell man, you hit my nose.’ Those are some things off the cuff that I remember.”

