Sean McVay Won't Chase Ghosts in Third Matchup With Seattle

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For the third time in his career, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will face off against an NFC West foe in the playoffs. Despite the familiarity of the situation and opponent, McVay outlined the Rams' strategy to avoid getting caught in the past.

McVay Details His Strategy

On Wednesday, McVay was asked if he needs to change things up before playing Seattle for a third time this season. In his response, McVay detailed that the Rams didn't want to live in the past, prioritizing their one play at a time policy.

“It's a great point," stated McVay. "You want to be careful not to chase ghosts. It is about good execution and good fundamentals. They're a great team and they're great in all three phases. We'd like to think when we're humming and we're at our best, we're pretty good too. You are aware of those things, but you don't want to do it at the detriment of allowing guys to be able to go execute and play the way that they're capable of."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"We've been in this situation a couple times like in the 2021 season we played the Niners in the NFC Championship, and then we played Seattle actually a third time in the COVID year. It's been similar where we've played two divisional teams in the playoffs, but it's going to be a great opportunity for us. We're excited.”

The Third Matchup

Much of the narrative this week has been about this game being the third matchup between the two sides and how that familiarity impacts the game. McVay spoke about their previous experiences as the Rams played the Seahawks three times during the 2020 season and the 49ers three times in the 2021 season, with the Rams winning the playoff contests on both occasions.

“I think you have to take into account the previous two times," stated McVay. "We've been in similar situations. When you look back to the COVID year, we played Seattle three times playing them in the Wild Card Round. Our Super Bowl year, we ended up playing the Niners for the third time in the NFC Championship. Both of which we had games late against them."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"The Niners game was the last game of the year and then the Seattle one in the COVID year was I believe the second to last game of the year. It is an added layer but it's really just the familiarity. Let's put together the best plans that we can for our guys and let's understand what type of execution and what type of competitive stamina it's going to take for us to go get the job done against as complete a football team as there is in this league and as hot of a football team as there is in this league.”

It appears the Rams' strategy is simple. Take each play at a time and execute at the highest level possible. Simple, but it's often the success of simplicity that wins ball games.

