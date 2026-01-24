Rams Release Stellar Final Injury Report Before NFC Championship

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report as did the Seattle Seahawks before their NFC Championship showdown, and it appears both sides are as healthy as one could hope.

Los Angeles Rams

Limited

Byron Young (Knee) and Rob Havenstein (Ankle).

Young will play on Sunday, barring any unexpected developments. Rams head coach Sean McVay had this to say about him.

“We will be limited with him, but there are so few reps and so we’ll take a cautious approach," stated McVay. "He'll take a couple reps, but limited we'll be what it's officially at. We've just erred on the side of caution. We've been able to get a lot of mental reps this week, which he's been able to partake in some of that stuff. He’s going to be ready to go and we’re expecting him to feel good.”

Havenstein is Out

Rob Havenstein has also been ruled out of the game. He made his first appearance in practice since the Rams defeated the Seahawks on November 16th.

“He's made great progress," stated McVay. "In a lot of instances, it's really to be able to say, ‘Let’s get out on the field with your guys in a limited capacity.’ We didn't ever have any expectations of him playing this week, but his presence in the meeting room and on the grass, but then being able to put some cleats on and go through individual and do some of those things, I just can't say enough about the way that he's impacted the team even while he's not able to play."

"The mentorship that he provides for the group, the wisdom that he has and [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell does such a great job of being able to give him that platform that he's earned to pour into these guys. I think in a lot of instances, coming from your teammates or peers is so valuable and he's got so much wisdom like a coach. He's been awesome. That was the thought process this week.”

Full

Quentin Lake (Illness), Emmanuel Forbes (Shoulder), and Josaiah Stewart (Knee).

Seattle Seahawks

Did Not Participate

Amari Kight (Knee). Kight is doubtful for the game.

Cooper Kupp (Rest) had a day off and will play.

Limited

Sam Darnold (Oblique) and Robbie Ouzts (Neck). Darnold will play and Ouzts is questionable.

Full

Charles Cross (Foot), Josh Jones (Knee/Ankle), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rest), Demarcus Lawrence (Rest), Uchenna Nwosu (Hamstring), Leonard Williams (Rest), Elijah Arroyo (Knee), George Holani (Hamstring), Tyrice Knight (Shoulder), and Chazz Surratt (Ankle).

Jones will be questionable but Surratt is out for the game. Jones and Cross didn't participate in practice until Friday.

