How Cooper Kupp’s Legacy Will Be Defined

There's a reason why the NFL is one of, if not the most, watched sports in the world. That's because of all of the underlying storylines woven into every game. The Los Angeles Rams will have to march into Lumen Field and beat the Seattle Seahawks if they want their chance at a second Super Bowl victory in the past five years. There are numerous reasons why this game will be an instant classic.

For starters, this will be the third time these NFC West foes clash, and this game will be the tie-breaker. Secondly, the Seahawks looked dominant against the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the Rams escaped Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears by the hair on their chin. However, there's one player for whom this game means more than anyone else. That player is Cooper Kupp, a former wide receiver of the Rams and current wide receiver of the Seahawks.

A Franchise Icon

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kupp wasn't just a run-of-the-mill receiver for Los Angeles. He was a franchise icon who embodied what it meant to be a Ram under Sean McVay . That's why it was so gratifying to see him win Super Bowl MVP when they triumphed over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He made ridiculous catches all postseason long and was the triple-crown winner that season as well. He was Matthew Stafford's favorite target, and his contribution to the Rams is forever cemented in franchise history. You can't bring up the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl win without mentioning Kupp's name.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

However, that's all in the past now. After a rough 2024 season, the Rams decided to release Kupp after all that he'd done for them. Instead, they wanted to maximize their championship window by bringing in future Hall of Famer Davante Adams.

This resulted in Kupp landing in Seattle's lap, where he's had a quiet season, but is good for a couple of spectacular catches every game or so. In either game against the Rams this season, he didn't have a particularly impressive performance, but he did punish them for sending so much defensive attention towards Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In what may be the final time any of these players are on the field, how will Kupp's legacy be defined? Will he help a bitter rival take down his former team for a chance at his second Super Bowl ring? Or, will the Rams' decision to get rid of him pay off, and he gets to see the Rams advance to the Super Bowl? Only time will tell.

