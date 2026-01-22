Rams Release First Injury Report of 2026 NFC Championship

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of weekly preparations for their showdown in the NFC Championship Game. A third matchup between the two sides after each franchise won their home contest, both teams released their first injury report of the week, detailing the status of both squads.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Quentin Lake (Illness) and Byron Young (Knee). The Rams are optimistic that both men will play on Sunday. Young has the day off to rest. He was limited in action against the Bears. Lake played every single snap in Chicago, as did Kam Curl .

Limited

Emmanuel Forbes (Shoulder). Forbes hurt his shoulder in Chicago but the expectation is that as long as things go to plan this week, Forbes will play. Forbes was limited to four snaps against the Bears. Both Roger McCreary and Darious Williams stepped in. McCreary played 42 snaps and Williams played 62 snaps. There were 81 total defensive snaps.

It's unclear if the Rams will resort back to a three-man outside cornerback rotation with Cobie Durant or if the Rams will use a four-man rotation. McCreary played an excessive amount of outside corner for the first time since his rookie season.

Full

Josaiah Stewart (Knee). Stewart played 45 snaps, coming in to help Byron Young, who was dealing with a knee issue.

McVay on Monday

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Monday on what the initial diagnosis of the Rams' injuries looked like, following their victory against the Chicago Bears in the NFC Divisional Round.

“We came out good," stated McVay. "[Cornerback Emmanuel] Forbes got his shoulder a little bit. I think he's going to be good after talking with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] this morning. [Outside Linebacker] ‘BY’ [Byron Young] had some soreness in his knee. We might be smart with him throughout the week, but neither of those things you expect to affect those guys’ availability.”

McVay again echoed those words on Wednesday.

Seattle Seahawks

Did Not Participate

Charles Cross (Foot), Josh Jones (Knee/Ankle), and Amari Kight (Knee).

Limited

Bryce Cabeldue (Knee), Sam Darnold (Oblique), Demarcus Lawrence (Rest), Uchenna Nwosu (Hamstring), Robbie Ouzts (Neck), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rest), and Leonard Williams (Rest).

Full

Elijah Arroyo (Knee), George Holani (Hamstring), Tyrice Knight (Shoulder), and Chazz Surratt (Ankle).

Holani has had his 21-day practice window activated as the Seahawks placed running back Zach Charbonnet on injured reserve.

