How Quentin Lake's Return Saved the Rams' Season

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams welcomed back safety and team captain Quentin Lake two weeks ago and the difference in their defensive operation has been night and day. Before the Rams played the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about Lake's impact.

Here's what Shula said, what happened on Sunday and how Lake impacts the Rams' chances of reaching the Super Bowl.

Coordinating the Rams' Air Defense

While he's no longer the defensive signal caller, Lake is the main line of communication between the secondary and the front seven. It was his ability to make sure everyone on defense understood their role that kept the Bears and Caleb Williams from breaching their defensive shell.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), guard Kevin Dotson (69), safety Quentin Lake (37) and offensive tackle David Quessenberry (68) run onto the field before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

“I would say so, yeah," stated Shula. "He's definitely the biggest communicator when we're out there on the field. He’s a captain. He’s been a captain for two years. Between him and [Inside Linebacker Nate] Landman, the extension of the coaching staff. They’re the guys you bounce stuff off of. You're always talking through different things. He's a guy we definitely trust and we love having him back.”

The Rams walked away with three interceptions against Williams.

Making the Big Time Plays

While Lake was critical to everything the Rams wanted to accomplish, there often times comes moments in games that take away the pen from the coaches. In short yardage situations, everyone knows their job and there's not a lot of creativity that comes with what a defense is able to do. It's about winning more one-on-one matchups than the other team, and it was Lake who secured the crucial blow on D'Andre Swift late, forcing a fourth-and-goal situation that the Bears were unable to convert.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) tackles Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) short of the goal line during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Shula commented on Lake 's physicality before the contest.

“I see just the physical play that he had and everything," stated Shula. "You see him tackling and you see him communicating. The biggest thing is that you see the preparation and you see the questions that he asks. You see how detailed he is and when he goes out to practice here in about an hour, how hard he's going to practice and fighting up the ball. You can't help but elevate your play and elevate your coaching when he is out there.”

Plays like those back exactly what Shula was saying.

Why Lake Matters?

When Quentin Lake is on the field, the Rams win. When Lake has played, the Rams are 10-2 on the season, including two playoff wins. When he isn't, the Rams are 4-3. Those two losses when Lake was on the field. A blocked field goal against the Eagles and an overtime loss against the 49ers, where Kyren Williams was stripped of the ball at the one-yard line as he was entering the end zone.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The losses when he isn't on the field. Three point loss to the Panthers in a game the Rams looked awful in. A 16-point comeback win by the Seahawks in Seattle. A three-point loss to the Falcons, where Bijan Robinson ran all over the defense. Difference maker.

