Rams Announce Unexpected Return in Thursday's Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams announced a massive return to practice this week in right tackle Rob Havenstein, while the rest of the team appears to be completely healthy and ready to roll into the NFC Championship game.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Byron Young (Knee). Young will play barring any new developments.

Limited

Emmanuel Forbes (Shoulder) and Rob Havenstein (Ankle). The Rams have opened Havenstein's window for return from injured reserve. Havenstein hasn't played since the Rams defeated the Seahawks at home on November 16th. Havenstein has been limited to seven games this season.

Before the Rams-Bears playoff game, Rams head coach Sean McVay gave an update on the Rams' legend.

“Rob is doing a great job of just being able to lead right now," stated McVay. "I think that he has just worked through so many different things. You look at the totality of his body of work, that ankle is really bothering him and he's working. He does a great job with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] and his group on a daily basis. He is just continuing to lead in the way that he can. I think what says so much about his competitive character and who he is is the way that he's influencing and affecting positive change."

"He's in the meeting room giving coaching points. He wants to be out there, but what he is doing a great job of that I think says so much about him is that, okay if I can't be out there physically participating, how can I make those contributions and be able to lead the way? The more that I'm around Rob, the more I love him. We have a longstanding history, but I think when you watch how people handle not ideal circumstances and situations, you learn about them. This guy continues to come away as an incredibly special person. I look at it, having two sons now, when my sons eventually go through something like this, I hope they handle it the way Rob Havenstein has.”

It's unclear if Havensteing will be activated this season.

Full

Quentin Lake (Illness) and Josaiah Stewart (Knee).

Seattle Seahawks

Did Not Participate

Charles Cross (Foot), Josh Jones (Knee/Ankle), and Amari Kight (Knee).

Limited

Bryce Cabeldue (Knee), Sam Darnold (Oblique), and Robbie Ouzts (Neck)

Full

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rest), Demarcus Lawrence (Rest), Uchenna Nwosu (Hamstring), Leonard Williams (Rest), Elijah Arroyo (Knee), George Holani (Hamstring), Tyrice Knight (Shoulder), and Chazz Surratt (Ankle).

