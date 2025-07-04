Sean McVay Is a Long Shot to Win Massive Award
There have been 13 men in history who have won AP Coach of the Year on multiple occasions and according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, Sean McVay is a dark horse to become the fourteenth member of that illustrious list.
"It’s time for the football world to once again acknowledge the offensive wizard as one of the best team-builders in the game," wrote Brooks. "After the Rams overcame slow starts in each of the past two seasons to earn playoff berths, perhaps McVay will walk away with honors for his work with a team that could steamroll through the division from the jump this time around. As free-agent signee Davante Adams and Puka Nacua team with Matthew Stafford to spark a high-flying offense, the coach’s superb management skills should shine as he chalks up wins utilizing a complementary approach that binds the spectacular offense with a gritty defense and special-teams unit to outduel opponents."
In 2017, McVay's near instant turnaround of the Rams, winning the NFC West, made him the youngest man to win AP Coach of the Year. However, McVay has yet to win the award again, falling short in 2018, 2021, 2023, and 2024.
In 2018, despite improving on his inaugural season, his losses to the Saints and Bears paved the way for Matt Nagy to win after Nagy performed a near-miracle like McVay, winning the NFC North in his first year with the team.
In 2021, McVay won the Super Bowl but they had to play a road playoff game for a reason. Mike Vrabel won for leading Tennessee to the number one seed.
In 2023, despite Cooper Kupp starting the season injured, McVay guided a roster full of youngsters through a slow start to a strong second-half finish, making the postseason, and fixing his team in less than one year after a horrendous 2022. However, Kevin Stefanski won his second award after a resurgent year by Joe Flacco and a dominant defense led to Stefanski's second playoff appearance.
In 2024, despite doing the same thing he did in 2023, this time without Aaron Donald, Kevin O'Connell got the nod after revitalizing Sam Darnold's career. The Rams beat O'Connell's Vikings twice last season.
With an MVP candidate in Matthew Stafford, two All-Pro caliber receivers, a defensive player of the year candidate in Jared Verse, and a renewed confidence within the organization, McVay is on his way to winning the award.
