Rams' Davante Adams is Fantasy Football's Best Value
The addition of Davante Adams has been quite an exciting one. It has been a pleasure to watch Adams show off his All-Pro abilities at OTAs as it's easy to see why he's a true master at his craft.
A route-running technician, no many should be that big, that fast, and that smooth with every aspect of his operation but in the same breath that's why Adams was once regarded as the best receiver in football.
Recently, Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano spoke about Adams potential in fantasy football this season
"Adams will be the second option in the passing game (which is rare for him) behind Nacua, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be productive," wrote Fabiano.
"McVay’s offenses have had plenty of targets to go around, which we’ve seen in the past. In 2018, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods both scored more than 240 fantasy points. Woods and Cooper Kupp both scored more than 230 points in ’19, and Kupp went bananas in ’21 with 439.5 points. That same season, the Rams offense also saw Woods and Van Jefferson combine for more than 300 points. While Adams won’t post elite totals, he should remain a high-end No. 2 fantasy receiver."
I disagree with Fabiano. Adams is not the second option in the passing game. In fact, Adams might be 1A to Puka Nacua's 1B. While the offense does run through Nacua, Matthew Stafford simply does not care and will throw the ball to the player that's open instead of the first read. That's the cerebral ability of Stafford that makes him different.
"Well, the main thing is, based off a coverage we had today, he doesn't care what that coverage says. If they're not playing that coverage right, you might still get the ball," stated Adams at OTAs. "So everybody at all times has got to make sure... it's never just for the love of the game. I'm sure everybody's heard of those routes where you’re kind of designed to clear out or maybe, based on a certain coverage, you'll be eliminated. That isn’t how he rolls."
"You've got to be a dog to do that. You’ve got to have a lot of confidence in your arm, in who's across from you, who you're throwing the ball to, all of that. I actually got the ball today on one I wasn't expecting to—thank God I was ready for it—but I wasn't thinking, based on the coverage, that I would get it. But it came to me and actually led to a catch-and-run opportunity. So if you've got a guy like that who's going to make you defend it the proper way and not just allow you to display a coverage and let that dictate where the ball goes, you're in trouble."
Stafford is known for targeting one receiver over and over. Plus he loves big body pass catchers, dating back to his time with Calvin Johnson.
Adams will get his targets, especially on third and got to have it situations. Pick up Adams this fantasy season. You won't regret it.
