Rams: The Result of the McVay Standard
The NFL is a business, and in any business, especially a billion-dollar industry, there's politics. The game is the game, and due to the desperation to retain employment around the league, we've seen documented situations of organizations turning sour when put under pressure.
Davante Adams spoke about it at OTAs.
"This game is supposed to be a kid's game and us just having a good time, a fun time out there together. For it to kind of feel like Pop Warner, high school, college ball all over again, that’s exactly what this team feels like in the best way possible," stated Adams. "It feels like a college-type of camaraderie. I don't think I've seen a linebacker and a punter talking as much as I have since I've been here, or the kicker and quarterbacks, or whoever it is. There's just so much crossover."
"Even within myself, I found that it took a little more time for me to get integrated into the Jets team than it did getting here. I knew a lot more of the guys on this team even. So it kind of just depends, and a lot of that probably had to do with me going halfway through the season. It wasn’t this time of year where we had as much time together to be away from ball as well. It’s always going to be different, but I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building. Everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building, and I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."
Look at the Rams and their ability to retain coaches. How many coaches have been with Sean McVay for years? How many coaches talk highly about him? How many relationships does he still have?
If McVay was a problem, would Mike LaFleur have worked for him for three years, considering his brother already did?
But that's it, it's the McVay standard and it was beautiful to see. I've been to several training camps before and there was energy at some, enthusiam at others. It's different in Los Angeles.
As a beat writer, there's always a concern about the environment you're entering. The level of professionalism and fun I witnessed from the Rams reminded me of when I played the game in high school. It was 11 guys playing against 11 guys, with their teammates and coaches cheering them on.
It felt like middle school recess again and the players continue to enjoy their jobs, despite it's physical demands.
There are teams who play favorites with their players; the Rams had the entire roster engaged in every activity.
There is an energy, a sense of childlike freedom within the Rams' facility. While there is a time for business, there is also a time for football and the McVay standard is about separating the two.
I'll give my perspective, on the first press conference I attended of McVay's, he addressed reporters by their names. It's simple but the fact he's taken the effort to learn he names of people who are at liberty to write their opinions about him speaks volumes. It's all about respect with him.
How does a team win two NFC titles and a Super Bowl without having a first round pick for seven years? Remember that people deserve respect and football is just a game. With passionate, talented individuals within the building, the McVay standard let's everything else fall into place.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE