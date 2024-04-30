Rams News: Watch Emotional Moment Braden Fiske Found Out He Was Headed To LA
It never gets old.
Each and every year, hundreds of college football players see their dreams become realized once drafted by an NFL franchise.
For all of them, it's the accumulation of hard work, discipline, dedication, and unabated passion. Seeing your name called on television has to be one of the biggest possible thrills of any profession on the planet.
For former Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske, he heard his name called in the second round. The Los Angeles Rams took him with the 39th overall pick. When told of the news, cameras were able to catch the interaction between Fiske and the Rams' front-office brass:
Making the moment even more special was the fact Fiske would be reunited with his college teammate/defensive line running mate Jared Verse.
When Verse got on the phone, a visibly emotional Fiske broke down and began to cry tears of joy. Both he and Verse — the Rams first-round draft choice — shared a special moment in knowing that their partnership as elite defensive linemen would continue in the pros.
