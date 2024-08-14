Ravens Adding New Twist to Offense
Todd Monken's first season as Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator was a smashing success, as not only did he bring a far better balance to the offense, but his unit was one of the very best in the league.
Now entering his second season in Baltimore, Monken's main challenge is figuring out how to keep opposing defenses on their toes. Even the best offenses in football can become easy to stop if they don't innovate, and Monken is determined to not fall into that trap.
One option for evolving the offense is a greater emphasis on screen passes, and especially the execution of said screen passes. Monken explained how his offense can improve in that department following Tuesday's practice.
"We just have to do it better," Monken said. "We can scheme it better. We can prepare better in terms of how we want to do it, formationally, who we want to get it to and then call it. We probably just didn't call it enough; we didn't screen enough last year [and] didn't take the pressure off our O-line enough."
The Ravens seem to have the perfect personnel to utilize screen passes. Derrick Henry was an effective weapon on running back screens with the Tennessee Titans, and Zay Flowers' speed and elusiveness makes him a fantastic option for wide receiver screens.
Another advantage to running screens is that they can take the pressure off the offensive line, and with that unit being the Ravens' biggest question mark, it makes perfect sense to take advantage of such plays as much as possible.
It's not like the Ravens weren't utilizing screens last season, but there will definitely be a greater emphasis on them in 2024.
