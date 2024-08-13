Ravens Rivals on Verge of Brandon Aiyuk Deal
The Baltimore Ravens may soon welcome yet another star wide receiver to the AFC North.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers have a deal in place with the San Francisco 49ers on a potential trade for second-team All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Rapoport also reported that Pittsburgh is in a good position to sign Aiyuk to a contract extension and the ball is essentially in the 49ers' court on a trade getting done. Rapoport also said that the 49ers have a long-term contract offer on the table for Aiyuk, but he hasn't accepted.
If Aiyuk gets traded to the Steelers, his first game against an AFC North foe would come against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Nov. 17. Six of the Steelers' final eight games come against the AFC North.
Aiyuk has become one of the best receivers in football and had his best year last season. The dynamic receiver out of Arizona State caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Across his four-year career, Aiyuk has caught 269 passes for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.
If Aiyuk were to be traded to the Steelers, he'd be teaming up with former Ravens Second-Team All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen.
The Steelers' offense has undergone serious turnover since the end of last season. Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is entering his first season as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator. The Steelers also added two new faces to their quarterback room to compete for the starting position with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the latter of whom they acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears in the offseason.
Pittsburgh also made a heavy investment in the trenches, taking offensive linemen with its first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Ravens have dropped seven of their last eight meetings against the Steelers. If Pittsburgh can find a way to land Aiyuk and get its quarterback situation figured out, Baltimore's path to getting back on the winning side of the rivalry could be as tough as it has ever been in recent seasons.
