Ravens Rookie Earns High Grade in Preseason Debut
A player's NFL debut serves as a test of sorts, one that Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins passed with flying colors.
The No. 30 overall pick made his preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, and on his first drive alone, broke up three passes and forced a fourth-down stop. He then kept up his solid play throughout the rest of the game, not perfect, but very good for his first taste of NFL action.
For that, Wiggins earned a "B" grade in his debut from NFL.com's Chad Reuter.
"The Ravens started Wiggins against the Eagles in their preseason opener, and Philadelphia tested the rookie throughout the first half," Reuter writes. "Wiggins' speed helped him box out his man on a poorly thrown go route early and he gave no quarter on a couple of comeback routes, working through the receiver to prevent completions. The first-round pick gave up a first-down completion because of a false step and missed his jam in the 5-yard area late in the half.
"Wiggins watched a touchdown late in the first quarter, getting lost in the inside action while in zone coverage instead of picking up the running back entering the flat. He did his job in zone later, though, coming off one target to challenge another receiver and prevent a sideline completion. The lean corner executed a couple of nice cut tackles in the open field to prevent gains, though better-blocking receivers controlled him in the run game."
Unfortunately, Wiggins' debut came to a premature end as he left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. The good news is that it's not a major injury, and he should be back in time to start the regular season.
The youngest player on the Ravens roster at 20 years old, Wiggins is coming off a strong final season at Clemson, in which he recorded 29 total tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions to earn first-team All-ACC honors. If his preseason performance carries over into the regular season, then he should be a staple in the secondary for years to come.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!