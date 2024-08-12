Ravens Lineman Passed Test vs Eagles
Friday's preseason opener marked an audition of sorts for Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, as the 6-8, 380-pound giant lined up at right guard instead of his usual tackle position.
A lineman that big playing inside is very rare, but Faalele rose up to the challenge, at least according to head coach John Harbaugh.
"I thought he made a jump in the game," Harbaugh said following Sunday's practice. "The pass protection especially – [he] was really good with his feet, punched well, stayed square, stayed in front of people – I thought he played well. I thought he especially played well in pass protection; [in the] run game he was good, too, so that was kind of a ... I'd say he passed the test – passed the first test. [I want him to] keep building from there and get to the next game. We have a big week of practice this week to keep building, but I was happy with Daniel."
However, it seems not everyone is on board with that assessment. Following the game, multiple outlets cited Faalele as a player whose stock fell after some unforced errors.
"Faalele did not make a great first impression at right guard," the Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "The hulking third-year lineman, who until this summer had lined up at tackle for most of his career, looked slow to react inside. He allowed a pressure after taking too long to pass off a stunt to rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten. Faalele was also called for a false start, a point of emphasis for Ravens offensive linemen all training camp.
"Faalele’s strength and size can still be an asset for the Ravens in the run game, but he can’t be the weak link in their passing game, especially with Jackson needing protection."
The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, but either way, Faalele remains in competition with fellow offensive lineman Ben Cleveland for the starting right guard job. On that front, definitive answers are probably still a ways away.
"How close are we to naming it [starting offensive line? Probably another game, maybe two games, honestly," Harbaugh said.
