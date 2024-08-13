Ravens Getting Even More From Kyle Van Noy
Rarely does a veteran player have arguably their best season in the 10th year of their NFL career, let alone one who wasn't signed until three games into the season.
That was the case, though, for Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy last season. Across 14 games, Van Noy had a career-best nine sacks, which was third on a Ravens defense that led the league in sacks. Van Noy's play helped earn him a two-year deal this offseason with Baltimore.
Now, with a full offseason to prepare and fully grasp the Ravens' system, Vay Noy feels much more comfortable heading into his second season in Baltimore.
"A lot of differences," Van Noy said of having a full season to prepare with the Ravens. "I know the playbook. I know teammates and a lot of different things. Expectations, standards and people on staff just come in and flow. It's been awesome."
Van Noy credited his success last season to him just having to focus on rushing the passer as opposed to having a more versatile role at linebacker. The veteran linebacker also credited the impact of pass rush coach Chuck Smith on his and the defense's performance last season.
"I think it's a big draw right now because not many teams have somebody that's like him that has played in the NFL for a long time and was successful and is a high-level coach that is teaching technique," Van Noy said. "A lot of places worry about scheme. This place worries about scheme and technique, and he's a pass rush technician, and he's very good. He's helped me a lot in my career, and he's helped other players, and I'm excited to get back to work with him again."
"He wants to be a great pass rusher," Smith said of Van Noy. "I think what's really special is that after all these years – he's been with multiple teams – now he says, 'Man, I've never had a chance to just focus on all pass rush.' I mean he's a nickel rusher, and in all the other places, he was off the ball, [and] he was on the ball, so the thing that's cool is he really understands how the games work inside, because he's done those kinds of things, and he just loves it."
Prior to signing with Baltimore in the middle of the 2023-24 season, Van Noy, 33, played for the Detroit Lions (2014-2016), New England Patriots (2016-2019 and 2021), Miami Dolphins (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2022). Van Noy won a pair of Super Bowls in his time with the Patriots.
Baltimore faces some uncertainty at pass rusher with Jadeveon Clowney, who was second on the Ravens with 9.5 sacks, signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Surrounding Van Noy is a cast of young pass rushers who have flashed promise but remain largely unproven.
Van Noy's experience will likely be integral to helping the Ravens' young pass rushers like Odafe Oweh elevate their game to another level, and coach John Harbaugh spoke highly of the leadership the veteran pass rusher has displayed since arriving in Baltimore last season.
"You come in once the season has begun, and you're just kind of trying to play catch up with the defensive scheme, but also with the relationships," Harbaugh said. "Now, he's one of the guys. Everybody knows him [and] respects him. He's definitely a leader. [He] knows the defense very well and he's practicing hard every day, so it should be a plus for us."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!