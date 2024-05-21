Ravens RB Makes Top 30 Over 30 List
Derrick Henry has been one of the best running backs in the league for a very long time. His list of accolades is nearly a mile long, with some notable accomplishments being his five 1,000-yard seasons (including three over 1,500 yards and one over 2,000) and being named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.
After eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Henry is now taking his talents to the Charm City after signing with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. The four-time Pro Bowl selection joins the team that led the league in rushing last season - a combination that fans everywhere can't wait to see in action.
Even though Henry has a lot of mileage on him, he definitely still has some gas in the tank. For that reason, Henry came in at No. 10 on Pro Football Focus' top 30 players over 30 list.
"Henry will now tote the rock beside Lamar Jackson after signing with the Ravens in free agency. He’ll enjoy the most space yet in his career due to Jackson's dual-threat abilities. Henry’s two-year 91.7 PFF grade indicates he still has plenty left in the tank," PFF writes.
Adjusting to the Ravens' scheme will take some time, but there's no doubt a player of Henry's caliber can make the transition smoothly. When this offense gets going, the Ravens' rushing attack will truly be a sight to behold.
