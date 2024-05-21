Ravens Host Former All-Pro Safety
The Baltimore Ravens were relatively quiet in the early waves of free agency, but there's still plenty of time to make another splash before the season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens are hosting former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams for a visit on Tuesday. Adams has been a free agent since the Seattle Seahawks released him in early March, despite some teams reportedly having interest in him. Now, he may be close to finding a new home.
Adams spent the past four seasons with the Seahawks after arriving in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets. He had his ups and downs in Seattle, and injuries sadly plagued him over those four years. However, he did have some notable accomplishments over that time, such as when he had 9.5 sacks in 2020 to set a single-season record for a defensive back.
That said, viewing Adams as purely a defensive back isn't entirely accurate. Due to his 6-1, 215-pound frame and tendency to line up in the box, he often plays more like a linebacker than a traditional safety. In fact, there have even been whispers of him moving to linebacker full-time this offseason.
Adams has three Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2019 under his belt, and he's still just 28, so he theoretically has a lot to offer any prospective team.
With the Ravens already having two great safeties in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, they can be more flexible and play to Adams' strengths better than other teams could.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!