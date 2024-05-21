Ravens' Lamar Jackson Drops Major Weight for Season
Lamar Jackson may be the fastest quarterback the NFL has ever seen, but we still may not have seen him at full speed yet.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has slimmed down considerably this offseason, potentially allowing him to hit another gear.
"Lamar Jackson looks different this spring. He is intentionally down to 205 pounds — 25 pounds less than his 2022 weight and lower than last season, when he played at 215. The word in Baltimore is this slim Lamar could be even faster than the one we've seen in years past," Russini wrote on X.
While Jackson being even faster would be a sight to behold, one can't help but wonder about his durability at a lower weight. Jackson has dealt with injuries throughout his career, including two separate lower-body injuries in 2021 and 2022 that caused him to miss the final five games of each season. He managed to stay completely healthy last year, only sitting out the final regular season game to rest for the playoffs, so him choosing to slim down could raise some eyebrows.
Jackson is coming off a phenomenal season where he accounted for nearly 4,500 total yards and 29 touchdowns en route to his second MVP award. The possibility of him being even faster next year is certainly intriguing, as long as he can stay healthy.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!