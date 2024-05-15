Report: Ravens To Face Texans On Christmas Day
Mere hours remain until the full NFL schedule comes out on Wednesday night, but more and more leaks are coming out before the official reveal.
This time, the Baltimore Ravens are the subject of yet another leak, and a juicy one at that. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Ravens will travel to face the Houston Texans on Christmas Day for a rematch of January's AFC Divisional Round game. This game will air exclusively on Netflix, as the streaming service struck a deal to air the league's Christmas Day games for the next three years.
Previously, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league plans to have four teams play on Saturday, Dec. 21, then shuffle the matchups for two Christmas Day games. A previous leak claimed that the Ravens would play the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 21, so them a Christmas Day game as well would check out.
Schultz also reported that the Steelers would host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. So using logical deduction, it seems like a safe bet that the Texans will play the Chiefs on the Saturday before Christmas.
Baltimore and Houston actually met twice last season, both decisive home victories for the Ravens. The first meeting was a 25-9 Ravens win in the season opener, and the second was a 34-10 win in the aforementioned AFC Divisional Round game.
The Texans made some big moves over the offseason, signing Danielle Hunter in free agency and acquiring Stefon Diggs via trade. This game looks to be a matchup between two AFC heavyweights, so it should be a nice gift to NFL fans.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!