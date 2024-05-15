Rumor: Ravens vs. Steelers Game Leaked
Every year, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have their two games against each other circled on the calendar, which is the hallmark of any hate-fueled rivalry.
It won't be long before the teams can circle both of those dates on the calendars, but one of them seemingly managed to leak out before the official schedule reveal on Wednesday night.
According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, the Ravens will play host to their arch-rivals for a Week 16 showdown on Saturday, Dec. 21. It's not yet known if this is the first or second matchup of the season, but if it's the latter, then the two teams would end the regular season against each other in Pittsburgh in Week 18.
This rivalry showdown is part of a brutal late-season slate for Pittsburgh. Just four days after a trip to Baltimore, Pittsburgh then reportedly plays host to the back-to-back Super bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. Leaks have also suggested the Steelers have a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, only adding to the brutality of this stretch.
Fillipponi adds that this brutal stretch is part of the reason for the slight delay to the league's schedule release.
That said, Pittsburgh isn't getting any sympathy from Baltimore, whose late-season schedule remains a mystery as of Wednesday morning.
Pittsburgh won both matchups last season by identical 17-10 scores, but Baltimore was resting its starters in the second matchup. In fact, the Steelers have dominated the rivalry recently, winning seven of the last eight contests.
Obviously, the Ravens will be looking for better results against their hated foe this season.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!