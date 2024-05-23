Ravens’ Zay Flowers Addresses Alleged Domestic Violence Issue
After being involved in a police investigation earlier this offseason, Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers is committed to becoming a better person moving forward.
In January, Flowers was connected to a police investigation into an alleged domestic incident, although the alleged victim didn't name a suspect, instead just describing him as an unnamed NFL player. The woman told police in Acton, Massachussetts that she was "physically assaulted" and received "multiple bruises" in the incident. She later told Baltimore County Police that she was living with her boyfriend just outside of Baltimore when the alleged incident became "physical and violent."
Baltimore County Police suspended the investigation without any charges in February, and the league found that there was "insufficient evidence" that Flowers violated the personal conduct policy.
On Wednesday, Flowers publicly addressed the investigation for the first time and vowed to improve in the future.
“It was a process that me and my team had to go through,” Flowers said, per the Baltimore Sun. “I respect the question, but there’s really nothing else I can add.
“I’m just looking forward to the season and getting better and building my reputation and showing the Ravens’ community and the younger generation that I’m here and I’m ready to go and be a better person.”
Additionally, Flowers said that he wants to make a greater impact in the Baltimore community going forward.
“I just do what I do to help the community, have fun with my people, have fun with the kids and just go about what I do and play football and focus on the future,” Flowers said.
A 2023 first-round pick out of Boston College, Flowers enjoyed a very productive rookie season. He set franchise records for a rookie in receptions (77) and receiving yards (858) while adding six touchdowns - five receiving and one rushing. Heading into Year 2, the 23-year-old wants to build on his on-field production while improving off of it as well.
