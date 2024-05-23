Former Ravens RB Considered Top Remaining Free Agent
Former Baltimore Ravens running back Dalvin Cook is coming off his worst NFL season to date, and as such, remains a free agent deep into May.
Cook, who spent the first six years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, spent most of last season with the New York Jets. However, he struggleed to carve out a role for himself behind rising star Breece Hall, and he ran for just 214 yards while averaging 3.2 yards per carry. He then signed with Baltimore after a late-season release, with his lone appearance coming in the Ravens' Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans.
Despite a brutal season, some believe that Cook is still one of the best free agents still available.
"Many might have Cook as the best available running back despite his struggles to find a role with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens last year," Sports Illustrated writes. "Cook doesn’t have much competition at his position when it comes to free agents. The 28-year-old should benefit from the limited options and could join a backfield committee for the 2024 season. Perhaps he’ll get an opportunity to be a backup to his brother, James Cook, with the Buffalo Bills."
Earlier in his career, Cook was one of the top running backs in the entire league. He ran for at least 1,100 yards each season from 2019 to 2022, earning Pro Bowl honors all four years. He was also a solid receiving threat throughout his time with the Vikings.
Cook may be on the back nine of his career, but given his past accomplishments, some team could take a chance on him. Perhaps the chance to play in Buffalo with his brother, who is a rising star in the league, could be what lands him his next gig.
