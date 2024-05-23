Ravens' Lamar Jackson Explains Offseason Weight Loss
Fresh off his second career MVP award, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking quite different this offseason.
Jackson has slimmed down considerably, confirming earlier this month that he now weighs just 205 pounds. That's 10 pounds lower than the weight he played at last season and 25 pounds lower than what he played at in 2022.
It's a decision that some questioned due to Jackson's injury history, but the Ravens superstar explained his rationale on Wednesday,
"I'll say it was important enough to be able to move around a little bit extra, that's all," Jackson said, per the team's official site. "Just so I can be more agile and be able to move more."
Jackson added that he doesn't have a target weight to play at this season, just that he wants to be under the 230 pounds he played at in 2022. Either way, it seems that Jackson accomplished his main goal with his weight loss.
"I feel great," Jackson said. "It's been so long [since feeling this agile]. We had COVID that happened to us; it slowed us down a little. But I feel great now. I feel great."
While some had concerns over Jackson being more susceptible to injuries at a lower weight, the team doesn't see it that way. Scott Elliott, Baltimore's strength and conditioning coordinator, said that the team intends to add more lean muscle to Jackson's frame but he is otherwise in "great shape." Ravens coach John Harbaugh shared a similar sentiment on Wednesday.
"I mean, it's fine. I think that's Lamar. He's a pro. He knows what he's doing. He knows where he wants to be with that," Harbaugh said. "My concern is that he's in shape, best shape of his life, and he's working toward that. He's ready football-wise, all the details that go with that – mentally, physically, spiritually ready to go. That's kind of what I think about. I know he talks to the strength and conditioning people. He's got his own people. He talks to [director of sports nutrition] Sarah [Snyder] all the time. He's a pro. He knows what he's doing."
