Ravens Star Among World's Highest-Paid Athletes
Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is on top of the world right now. Not only is he coming off his second MVP season, but he is being paid like an MVP deserves.
According to Forbes, Jackson is the 10th-highest-paid athlete in the world, and by extension, the highest-paid NFL player. Forbes calculated that Jackson earned $100.5 million from May 1, 2023 to May 1, 2024. with just $2 million of that coming off the field. Those figures include playoff bonuses, while off-field earnings are "an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and memorabilia and licensing income."
"Lamar Jackson arrives in the top ten thanks to the $72.5 million signing bonus he received with his new Baltimore Ravens contract last year, which he negotiated as his own agent," Forbes writes. "The 27-year-old quarterback celebrated by earning his second NFL MVP award after leading the Ravens to a 13-4 record and an AFC Central [North] division title.
"Off the field, Jackson works with Oakley and StatusPro, makers of the NFL Pro Era virtual reality video game. He also owns a series of businesses including a soul food restaurant, a production company, a record label and a clothing line called Era 8."
Jackson signed his new contract - which pays him $260 million ($185 million guaranteed) over five years - in April 2023, making him the highest-paid player in the league. It was only after other quarterbacks signed massive extensions of their own that he lost that title.
As mentioned previously, Jackson is the only NFL player to crack the top 10. The rest of the list includes five soccer players (Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Karim Benzema), three basketball players (LeBron James, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Stephen Curry) and golfer Jon Rahm.
