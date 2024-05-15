Ravens Avoid International Games in 2024
Those who were hoping to see the Baltimore Ravens play outside of the U.S. again this season are probably feeling quite disappointed.
The NFL revealed it's slate of international games on Wednesday morning ahead of the full schedule release later in the day, and the Ravens are nowhere to be seen. In fact, not a single AFC North team will leave the states this season.
Granted, it was already all but assured that Baltimore wouldn't be heading out of the country this season. The league previously announced the "host" teams for its international games, with the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars in London and the Carolina Panthers in Germany. Baltimore isn't scheduled to play any of those teams on the road, and the only one on the schedule at all is Philadelphia.
As such, this is more of an official confirmation of what was already known rather than a true revelation.
Baltimore has played just two international games in its history, both in London. The Ravens' first trip oversees as they suffered a 44-7 blowout loss to the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in 2017. Their second trip went a bit better, though, as they defeated the Tennessee Titans 24-16 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.
Baltimore's full schedule will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
