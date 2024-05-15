Ravens Named Trade Candidate for Commander's Star
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best defenses in the National Football League. The Ravens could get more depth and experience in adding Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
FanSided's Mike Luciano named three trade targets the Ravens could go after prior to the season, with Allen highlighting that list.
Allen was a first-round pick in 2017 -- and he's been with the team since.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle could offer plenty to Baltimore when it comes to ability, depth, and experience.
Baltimore could consider utilizing Allen for pressuring the quarterback.
Allen was never much of a space-eater at defensive tackle -- his highest Pro Football Focus run defense grade was 70.5, but that was when he played a career-low 47 run defense snaps his rookie year.
Since -- he's only reached the 60s a few times, and last season he had a career-low 37.9. However, he had a well above-average pass rush grade of 77.6, and he registered six sacks.
The Baltimore Ravens utilize a three-man defensive front with Justin Madubuike and Travis Jones coming off of each end. Both had a good seasons for the Baltimore last year. Madubuike was tied for the league-lead in sacks, with 14. Jones made the most of his 452 snaps, earning a 70.6 player grade
Over the A-gap for the Ravens' defensive front last season was Michael Pierce. The former Samson Bulldon anchored the defensive line, earning a PFF grade of 77. His run defense grade was an above-average 75.3, and he was no slouch rushing the quarterback with a 70.9 pass rush grade.
Allen could come in and compete for the spot.
Allen had limited time over the A-gap in Washington. However, his two best season pass-rush grades were during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, when he played his two career highs in snaps over the A-gap.
In 2020, he had 120 snaps at nose tackle and earned his second best pass-rush grade of 83.5. The next season, he had just 76 snaps, and earned his best pass-rush grade -- 90.9.
Allen could fit into Baltimore's base scheme. He would be surrounded by better talent, too -- on the edges and at the outside linebacker position with Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, and rookie Adisa Isaac.
Allen would give Baltimore a two-time Pro Bowler's presence at nose tackle and plenty of ability.
