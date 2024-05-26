Ravens New Return Man Turning Heads Early
It's rare for a team to lose an All-Pro player then sign another All-Pro at the same position in one offseason, but the Baltimore Ravens did just that this year.
After losing 2021 All-Pro returner Devin Duvernay in free agency, Baltimore signed 2019 All-Pro returner Deonte Harty to take his place. Harty spent last season with the Buffalo Bills and notably had the longest punt return of the year - a 96-yard touchdown in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins.
Filling in for Duvernay is no small feat, but the Ravens believe that Harty can do just that.
"I think this guy – he's electric. He's been a Pro Bowl player. He's been an All-Pro player, and when he was sitting there and his name came up, it's just, 'Oh, man. We lost our guy. We need a guy to fill these shoes, a guy with some experience,'" Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton said. "You like to have a guy with some experience so [that] you're not really relying on young guys, especially in the punt return game.
"Then, it just allows us to do a little bit more back there. I'm excited about him. I know the coaches are. The players are. When I talk to the guys, some of the veteran guys, 'Hey, we've got Harty coming in.' Those guys ask 'Is that the guy from the Saints, the guy who used to be on the Saints? I say, 'Yeah, man, that's the little returner from the Saints.' So, he's a well-known and respected returner in this league, and we love him."
While it's not his primary strength, Harty can be a serviceable receiver as well. His best season on offense came in 2021, when he had 36 receptions for 570 yards and three touchdowns with the New Orleans Saints.
Harty is coming to Baltimore with big shoes to fill on special teams, and the team hopes he can live up to those expectations and then some.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!